Digital Printer Market to Partake Significant Development During 2018 2027

Digital printers are used for digital printing which is a method of printing from digital image directly to various media. Printing is done using high volume or large format inkjet or laser printers. Digital printing technology has witnessed significant growth with developments in sheet size and quality.

Digital printers are finding large application in variable data printing, desktop printing, advertising, and print on-demand, architectural design, and photos. With the enhancement in the development of digital printing technology, manufacturers are introducing cost-effective, high-quality, and flexible solution.

Digital printers also offer speed and flexibility which can help brand owners to offer personalized experience to the user by printing on-demand and exact quantities. Other advantages of digital printers are eco-friendly, accuracy, speed, and no initial cost or setup.

Digital Printer Market Dynamics

The demand for sustainable printing is growing from packaging and textile industries across the globe. With the better understanding of print and its importance in the industry and marketing. New software tools, papers, and inks are evolving rapidly.

The demand for UV-cured ink for digital printing is huge and growing owing to the factors including eco-friendly, quick drying, resistance to the UV rays, and low cost. Increasing number of end-use industries are shifting from solvent ink to UV-cured inks.

The application of nanotechnology in printing has also increased in recent years. Due to the various advantages of nanopigments including excellent light absorbers and high ink coverage without causing cockling are resulting in the growing demand for nanographic printing technology.

With the development of smart digital printers, workflow digitization is also increasing. The process connects customers, with printing systems allowing users to print using any device and while working remotely. With the rise in advanced technologies, the demand for multi-function digital printers is likely to expand in the near future. Manufacturers of digital printers are looking to add more features and functionalities in multi-function digital printers.

With the increasing focus on document security, various educational institutions and healthcare organizations are planning to invest and adopt digital printing technology that requires ID scanning to collect important and confidential documents.

The biggest factor impacting the digital printers market is the rapid growth in internet shopping and online media. The consumer spending and the level of disposable income have a direct impact on companies spending on print advertisements including catalogs, newspapers, and magazines. The vast increase in website advertisement is affecting print advertisement.

Digital Printer Market- Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers in the digital printer market are likely to focus on ensuring relevance of print technology and services in the technically advanced workplaces. Manufacturers are developing new capabilities and integrating advanced technologies in digital printers. For instance, Inca showcased its fastest wide-format digital printer that can print up to 300 linear meters every two minutes.

Development of smart-multifunctional printers, new technology partnerships to secure innovative technology for products, investment in developing new machine learning models to ensure safety of advanced digital printers from cyber-attacks and protect print device are some of the key focus areas of the leading players in the digital printer market.

Some of the key players in the digital printer market featured in the report include

Canon, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Inca Digital Printers Limited

Seiko Epson Corporation

Digital Printer Market- Regional Outlook

Witnessing a significant rise in industrialization in recent years, APAC is likely to see a substantial growth in the digital printer market. Improving internet connectivity, continues rise in publishing printing and marketing are some of the factors driving the demand for digital printers in India, China, and Indonesia in APAC.

The demand for digital printers in the region is growing in the packaging products with packaging companies are producing high-quality, colored and customized labels and packaging for branding products and making it more attractive. Meanwhile, new companies, fast development, and government policies supporting business growth in North America is expected to drive demand for digital printers.

The research report on digital printer market provides analysis of the market and includes key insights and facts. The report also offers historical data and forecast on the digital printer market. Forecast on the market is provided with the help of extensive research methodologies.

