Smart Shades Devices Market Inclinations Highlighting Enhanced Revenue in the Coming Years 2018 2027

Smart shades devices and gadgets are used to control natural light inside the home and other interior spaces. Smart shades are operated through remote control, smartphone apps, or through voice commands. Smart shades devices are increasingly becoming an essential part of connected home concept. Allowing the user to control the environment in home interiors and scheduling features offered by the smart shades devices driving the demand.

With advancement in home interiors, smart shades offer convenience, energy efficiency, safety, protects floor, art, and furniture, and also maximize space in the home. Smart shades devices are gaining popularity in both residential and commercial projects.

Smart Shades Devices Market Driven by Growing Focus on Energy Efficiency

Energy efficiency offered by smart shades are driving the demand for smart shades devices to manage temperature and decrease the amount of light. With new and advanced commercial and residential construction across various countries, the adoption of smart home devices is increasing, thereby, driving the demand for smart shades devices.

Rising awareness among consumers to employ window covering products that can be controlled using smartphone apps and remote control, especially in the developed countries like the US and Europe is resulting in the growing demand for smart shades devices. The demand for smart home devices including smart shades devices combining home automation and Wi-Fi is also increasing to have better control.

The manufacturers in the smart shades devices market are also focusing on developing intelligent shades that can automatically open and close with the sunrise and sunset. Meanwhile, the demand for motorized shades is also growing as it uses wireless technologies such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and also provides control to multiple window shades with just one mobile app.

According to the US Department of Energy, due to the improper window shades around 35% of energy is lost. Moreover, proper shade management can prevent 22%-77% of heat loss and gain. The smart shades devices as energy conserving solution is gaining traction across various regions.

The biggest challenge facing the smart shades devices market is the rise in the use of smart glass windows. Moreover, with the increasing development of smart glass solutions, the shift is expected from smart shades devices to smart glass windows.

US at Forefront of Smart Shades Market

North America is expected to rule the smart shades devices market in the coming years. The growing popularity and use of smart home devices including home security devices and window coverings is likely to drive the smart shades devices demand in the US and Canada.

With rising adoption and increasing customers interest towards smart home devices in the US, companies offering a smart home solution, along with companies dealing in furniture and home accessories are launching new products in the US with advanced features. Meanwhile, Europe followed by Asia Pacific are likely to offer growth opportunities with new infrastructure development and growth in refurbishment and renovation of existing residential and commercial complexes.

Smart Shades Devices Market – Competitive Analysis

New product launches and acquisitions are some of the key strategies adopted by the leading players in the smart shades devices market. Companies are focusing on developing new smart shades devices with advanced features such as UV protection, smart lock system, providing hands-free operation and compatibility with devices such as Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

