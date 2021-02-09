Menstrual Sponge Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2028

Menstrual sponges are a natural alternative to synthetic tampons that come in different sizes to absorb varying amounts of menstrual flow. Sea sponges are plant-like organisms that grow in colonies in the ocean, similar to coral. When sea sponges are harvested, divers leave a small piece of the sponge behind so that it can regrow. This makes sea sponges a very renewable resource. Sea sponges beyond being actually harvested from the ocean floor and contain no synthetic materials. After harvesting them, they’re naturally bleached with hydrogen peroxide however, they’re not sterile. One sea sponge will last about 6 months, but some may not last as long. A menstrual sea sponge should be thrown away and replaced if it rips apart while insertion or removal from the vagina.

Before using a menstrual sponge, it has to be dampened, squeeze it tightly by hand, and then gently insert it into the vagina. When the sponge is dry it’s surprisingly hard, but once dampened it softens up immediately. Once in place, it works like a tampon to absorb menstrual flow.

Menstrual sponge is also known as sea sponge or period sponge which are used to absorb menstrual discharge. They are more useful during heavy menstrual discharge. These sponges are directly inserted into vagina so that they can absorb blood. Menstrual sponges are reusable and easy to use. They are moist and soft. Menstrual sponges can last for around six months and they should be replaced as soon as they start to tear. These sponges contains sea minerals that are beneficial, for instance enzymes that stops the development of bacteria and foul odor. Some women also use menstrual sponge as a contraceptive. Presently when there are not much options available for sanitary pads and tampons, menstrual sponge is the best possible biodegradable option available in the market. However, its usage has also been criticized and according to many sources menstrual sponges are unsafe to use and they are not risk-free product.

Menstrual Sponge- Drivers

Increasing awareness among women about maintaining hygiene is another factor, which is creating positive impact on the overall market menstrual sponges. A noteworthy factor which is driving the growth menstrual sponges is health and safety of women throughout menstruation cycle. This is a natural process that every women undergoes every month. It is thus exceptionally important to follow hygiene throughout periods to escape from various kinds of infections. Increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle is also increasing the use of menstrual sponges across the world. Menstrual sponges are easy to dispose and carry as well which reduces the chance of spreading infections. Various initiatives have been taken by the governments to spread an awareness about hygiene particularly among teenage group that is supporting the growth of menstrual sponges market.

Menstrual Sponge- Restraints

The frequent usage of sea sponges increase the risk of a syndrome known as toxic shock syndrome. Owing to this, manufacturers are calling their product back, which is negatively affecting the expansion of menstrual sponges market. Another reason hindering the growth of menstrual sponge market is that the women population in underdeveloped regions such as Africa are not aware about this product. According to few sources, frequent usage of menstrual sponges can spread allergies among some women. This is because of the type of material adopted while producing the menstrual sponges. Usage of menstrual sponge is a debatable subject. Lack of awareness about menstrual sponges among women in developing regions is also creating negative impact on menstrual sponge market.

Menstrual Sponge- Regional Overview

Developed regions for instance Europe and North America are capturing remarkable market share in terms of usage of menstrual sponges. Menstrual sponges are easily available due to remarkable presence of supermarkets. There is an increasing awareness among women about maintaining hygiene and this is the main factor behind the evolution of menstrual sponge market in progressive regions like North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to have a good growth in terms of use of menstrual sponge market. The significant reason behind this growth is large number of population in the regions such as China and India.

