Phototransistor Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2018-2028

Phototransistor Market: Introduction

As the phototransistors produce higher current than the photodiodes, they are preferred for many applications. Current parameter not being the only reason, but also the voltage generation which was not like the photoresistors, which became a point for the selection of phototransistors over others. One of the other points for choosing the phototransistor over others was its compatibility with most visible or near infrared light sources including IREDs, neon bulbs, fluorescent bulbs, incandescent bulbs, and other, Also, it gave faster results with almost instantaneous output. The other features to consider for the phototransistors were its relatively less cost, simple and small structure.

Phototransistors are considered as the photodiode attached to an amplifiers that are integrated on a single silicon chip. The phototransistor were realized as a photodiode whose output current is fed to the base of a transistor. This combination had a particularly specific task to overcome a major limitation of photodiode which was unity gain. The gain for a phototransistor has a generalized range from 100 to over 1500. As many of the applications demand for high output which is not possible for a photodiode to work with, so the phototransistors are used for the same. Signal of a photodiode can be amplified through external circuitry but it is not considered to be cost effective. In such cases, phototransistors provide a lower cost alternative.

Phototransistor Market: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing adoption of sensors has been driving the phototransistor industry as phototransistors are used as position sensors. Further, the increasing use of phototransistors in the lighting industry is also surging the demand for this market as phototransistors are largely used in ambient light sensing and street light sensing. Phototransistors, as compared to other alternatives such as avalanche photodiodes, offer several advantages, such as lower noise levels.

Phototransistors do not have a particularly good high frequency response, which is restraining the growth of the market to some extent. Also, the material used in the phototransistor may limit its voltage handling capability; for instance, silicon cannot handle over 1,000 Volts and the efficiency of phototransistors decreases when an electromagnetic field interferes within the operation region. This results in the poor conversion efficiency of phototransistors. Another key challenge for the phototransistor market is that phototransistors are slow when compared with photodiodes. Photodiodes convert light into photocurrent much faster than phototransistors, which limits the demand for the latter in high speed applications.

Phototransistor Market: Segmentation

The phototransistor market can be segmented on the basis of type, material, application and region.

On the basis of type, the phototransistor market can be segmented into;

Normal Transistor

Darlington Transistor

On the basis of material, the phototransistor market can be segmented into;

Silicon

Germanium

Indium Gallium Arsenide

Lead(II) Sulfide

On the basis of application, the phototransistor market can be segmented into;

Coin counters

Position sensors

Remote controllers

Ambient light sensing

Street light switching

Oil burner flame monitoring

Safety shields

Margin control-printers

Monitor paper position and stack height

Others

Phototransistor Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global phototransistor market identified across the value chain include Everlight, OSRAM, ROHM, Hamamatsu, Kodenshi, TTE(OPTEK), First Sensor AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lite-On Technology, Inc., ON Semiconductor, GCS, Kyosemi Corporation, Avago, TT Electronics, Linearizer Technology, Inc., Advance Reproductions Corporation, Sensitron, Jupiter Electronics L.L.C., Mitsubishi Electronics America Inc., IC Electronic Components, Optoi Microelectronics, Avnet Express, Mouser Electronics and others.

Phototransistor Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global phototransistor market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among all the regions, North America is expected to be a major market in terms of value due to the technological advancements in the region that use phototransistors in a number of applications related to the lighting industry. North America is expected to be followed by Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan, owing to the presence of a vast consumer electronics industry in these regions. In terms of growth rate, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan phototransistor market is pegged to spearhead growth, followed by Europe and North America phototransistor markets.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm



Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe



CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

