Patio Umbrella Market Investigation Reveals Contribution by Major Companies during the Assessment Period 2019 2029

The rising urbanization, changing lifestyles and the increase in outdoor activities have increased the growth for Patio Umbrella Market. Over the past two years, the implementation of patio umbrellas increased significantly due to more individuals purchasing for residential use and implementation of patio umbrellas in hotels and resorts to increase the overall attention and attract customers. The global patio umbrella market is segmented on the basis of size, style, base-material, sales channel and application where the style segment is much differentiated due to the different requirement of patio umbrellas.

Numerous key players are involved in the production, marketing and delivery of patio umbrella through its online mediums of third-party online vendors. Manufacturers are looking forward to providing attractive and cost-effective patio umbrellas to leverage itself from its competitor. The growth of the travel and tourism industry is considered to be the major factor for the growth of the patio umbrella market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

The adjustment in lifestyle, rapid urbanization and the rise in demand for such umbrellas from the tourism industry have proved to be advantageous for the patio umbrella market. Consumers are color-coordinating their patio umbrellas with the lounge chairs according to their budget, taste and personal preference. The patio umbrella market is significantly driven by the residential construction industry and is expected to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. However, the high cost associated with branded patio umbrellas could be the sole reason to hinder market growth.

Patio Umbrella Market Regional Overview

Accelerating urbanization and growth of the construction industry in emerging countries, such as India and China, is increasing the sales of patio umbrellas in the Asia Pacific region. The growing popularity of outdoor living spaces in urban residences is expected to increase in the coming years and is likely to improve the patio umbrella market.

North America and Europe already have a fair share in the patio umbrella market due to the growing urban lifestyle, rise in disposable incomes and high spending rate in North America and Europe. Latin America and Oceania will have a fair share for the patio umbrella market followed by the Middle East & Africa.

Patio Umbrella Market Key Players

The patio umbrella market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional companies offering a variety of products. Some of the key players in the patio umbrella market are: Tucci LLC, Royal Botania, Tribu, Caravita GmbH, Kettal, Scolaro Parsol SRL, Varaschin, Umbrosa, Barlow Tyrie, Umbrosa, Sun Garden USA, FIM, Foxcat, KE Outddor Designs, Shadescapes Americas, MakMux Australia, Symo Parasol, Mobika Garden, Rausch Classics GmbH and Ombrellificio Crema S.A.S

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Patio Umbrella market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the Patio Umbrella market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as size, type, base type, sales channel and application.

