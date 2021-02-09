Sales on a Steep Decline amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Trade Restrictions Put a Major Dent on Laundry Scent Booster Industry, Finds a New Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Attractive, fresh fragrance of washed clothes has enhanced the proclivity of odor conscious people toward the use of laundry scent boosters. They are applied in powder or pellet forms added to the washing machine usually during the wash or rinse cycle. The market in recent years has seen the rising popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) recipes for homemade laundry scent booster. On factor attributing this trend is the price of these boosters being on the higher end of the spectrum, dampening the demand among price-sensitive consumers, especially in emerging economies. Reduced price aside, the absence of any artificial fragrances or ingredients in the mixtures made at homes is another striking factor bolstering the DIY laundry scent booster. However, some recipes may contain ingredients that are not easily available to people at large. Nevertheless, the vast possibility of customization to experiment with a variety of aromas is another factor stoking the popularity of laundry scent boosters being made at homes, thus accentuating the overall market. Furthermore, the rising shift toward greener products in laundry and the growing demand for safer ingredients will bolster the demand for DIY recipes, thus catalyzing the growth of the laundry scent boosters market.

The global retail and consumer goods industry is highly competitive. Low initial investment for entry into the market, rising consumerism, and government subsidies are some key factors for increasing participation of new companies in the consumer goods and services market. Product quality, price difference, distribution channels, and word of mouth marketing leads to retail competition between companies in the consumer goods and services industry. Also, companies in the consumer goods and services industry need to interpret cultural mindsets and customer purchasing behavior regionally to be successful in retail markets.

Although traditional brick-and-mortar retail is being rapidly outweighed by e-Commerce retail, facts clearly point to the sustained significance of the omni-channel approach. Omni-channel sellers in the industry gain more than 80% of their revenue through offline transactions. This being an integrated approach is consumer centric, and offers a unified experience across all the available sales channels, i.e. online and in-store – indicating a momentous transformation of the retail and consumer goods sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a lot of disruptions in the supply and manufacturing in the global retail and consumer goods segment. This has created a lot of uncertainties in multiple different aspects. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

Perhaps not surprisingly, CPG’s first priority lies in adapting to the sudden shifts in channel preference spurred on by the pandemic. More than half of CPG companies see increased reliance on online and omnichannel as a means of reaching and engaging consumers. This is true even in areas like food and beverage, where historically, the penetration of e-commerce has been low. One notable example of this shift is Unilever’s “Ice Cream Now” campaign, which saw success on multiple digital platforms, including integrated sales through Uber Eats and other popular app-based restaurant delivery services.

Laundry Scent Booster Market: Introduction

Everyone loves fragrance and good smelling things. This especially includes, good smelling clothes. Many people judge others on the basis of their body odour or choice of perfumes and deodorants. This has increased the number of odour conscious people. There is also a visible increase in the demand for perfumes and deodorants globally. The trends also have an impact on the laundry scents and laundry scents booster market. Laundry scent boosters come in the form of powder or crystals that are put in the washing machines while washing clothes. It makes towels, sheets, or clothes smell fresh and good after one wash. It adds to the fragrance of washed clothes over the fragrance of normal washing powders or detergent powders. These little pellets are also prepared at home by several individuals with the assistance of natural ingredients, in which fragrance can be customized according to need. Home-made scent boosters are also considered a cheaper option than the other laundry scent boosters available in the market.

Laundry Scent Booster Market: Dynamics

There are a lot of factors driving the growth of laundry scent booster market. It majorly includes the increase in use of perfumes and deodorants. The increase in its use has made people more dependent on artificial fragrances. This has fuelled the inclination towards the use of laundry scent boosters across the globe. It is considered as a convenient way to get a long lasting fragrance on all clothes washed together. Another factor that has fueled the growth of global laundry scent booster market is the increase in the disposable income with the people. The increase in spending power of people helps them afford extra consumable goods like laundry scent boosters. The increasing rate of laundry services and the competition among them, forces the services to use different types of scent boosters. However, there are a few factors that may limit the growth of laundry scent booster market. One major hindrance in the market’s growth is the availability of special detergents in the market. Many companies are focusing on coming up with new and innovative ideas to gain high share in the market. Most of them try to incorporate great fragrances in their products in order to improve sales. This limits the sale of independent scent boosters. People prefer such detergents for washing clothes and do not spend on scent boosters. There is also a rise in the DIY scent booster recipes. People are making their own laundry scent boosters at home which deter them from buying it from the markets.

Laundry Scent Booster Market: Regional Outlook

With the developed economies capable of buying extra consumable products, North America is a clear leader in the global laundry scent booster market with the highest market size expected in the foreseen future. However, emerging economies of countries in Europe and Asia are also expected to stay in close competition and witness a steady growth of global laundry scent booster market.

Laundry Scent Booster Market: Key Players

The global laundry scent booster market consists of many products and brands that are leading currently and are also expected to lead in the coming years. Some of these major players are Downy unstoppables, Snuggle, Gain Fireworks, Bounce Bursts, Tide, Purex, Febrez etc.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

