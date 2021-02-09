Automotive Interior Trims Production on Halt Due to Factory Closures During Pandemic – Fact.MR Report

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global demand for automotive interior trims faced a slight slowdown as a result of lockdown imposed in 2020 due to the spread of Covid-19 crisis. Lockdownhindered the growing progress of automotive trims due to shuttering of production hubs and restrictions in trade. As of now, the condition is getting stabilized encouraging the market players to recover their losses through innovation in 2021.

Attraction towards latest and innovative attributes among consumers is contributing to create magnificant fascination towards automotive interior trims in 2021.

Growing preferences of consumers toward latest designs and facilities, lifestyle changes and improvements in living standards continues to add lucrative progress to this market in 2021. At present, people are craving for those vehicles that offer comfortability, safety, convenience and new experience which is creating moredemands.

Manufacturers in 2021 are coming up with latest and updated designs in the interior trims to meet multiple safety regulations, material compliance and weight requirements. Interior trims are now being redesigned every 2 years instead of 5 years to deliver innovative and attractive interiors meeting all the specifications on time and within budget.

The recent automobiles are getting launched with innovative interior features claiming to be environmental-friendly, highly flexible, fuel-efficient and sustainable. Johnson Controls and SAIC’s Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems are among the market players which make such claims to extend customer retention globally.

Players in this market are incorporating key growth strategies such as expansions, product upgradations, product innovations, collaborations, strategic partnerships, joint ventures, research and developments etc to become global leaders in this market.

Visteon Corporation collaborated with Volkswagen Group on May, 2020 to contribute its technical expertize and manufacturing capabilities providing an infotainment platform for Volkswagen’s new Nivus modeloffering a 10.1 inch in-plane switching display with a 1540×720 screen resolution facilitating user-personalization. This solution provides high-resolution video that looks goodfrom every angle making Visteon Corporation’s in-vehicle infotainment system convenient and accessible to all the occupants of vehicle. The collaboration proved successful for both companies as it generated robust sales throughout the world.

In addition to that, Toyota Boshoku introduced car seats with convenient and comfortable functions on February 2020. It added “Driver’s Easy Return Seat Function” in the new models of Toyota. The mechanism memorizes driver’s seat position using manual operation enabling the passengers to easily return the seat in the position that is memorized in the previous time by using a memory-lever placed on the side of seat.This newly added feature provides a comfortable ride and experience to the users resulting in improving customer retention and global presence of the company.

Continental AG on September 2020 entered into a joint venture with Osram Corporation to bring innovation in automotive interior designs. Together, they have developed a sensor-linked, software-driven intelligent LED and laser headlight systems with other digital illuminations in their recent launches. The joint venture has created strong brand representation among the worldwide users.

Automotive interior trims manufacturers are turning to non-leather solutions for instance, vinyl, realizing intense criticism from animal welfare organizations for leather-based interior trims. Further, manufacturers are banking on structural foam molding methods, based on polypropylene as the blowing agent, to fill sophisticated component areas, thereby lowering the component weight.

Prominence of modern plastics technology in encouraging market players to leverage advanced polymers, including ABS, SMA, among others, for designing complex automotive interior trims, such as airbag housings, and center stacks for instrumental panels. In addition, PP and ABS resins provide decreased NVH levels, emotion-evoking color aesthetics, and reduced initial costs.

International regulatory bodies are urging manufacturers to focus on eco-friendly materials for designing automotive interior trims in a bid to tackle global carbon footprint. Car makers are utilizing low VOC PSA tapes for bonding and attaching automotive interior trims. Luxury vehicle makers are utilizing recycled microfibers for instance, econyl yarn derived from used fishing nets, to design floor carpets. Established automobile manufacturers are using glycol from renewable sugar to design cushion material.

Furthermore, escalating production of green vehicles, including electric and hybrid vehicles, in low and middle-income countries (LMIC) is set to propel the growth of automotive interior trims market globally.

Conveying brand appeal and design has been the foremost concern of automotive manufacturers that has led to the development of unique automotive interior trims in MUVs, SUVs and other passenger vehicles. With a superior fir, aesthetic properties and finish in focus, manufacturers of automotive interior trims are using new materials for various automotive interior components including dashboard, doors and seating. Various wood composites, natural fiber components, fiberglass and glass mat composites are being used in automotive interior trims to cater to critical design considerations according to customer requirements, as automotive interior trims are customizable.

The traditional view of considering a car as a commuting option has changed to a need based luxury as individuals are inclined towards customizing automotive interior trims of their vehicles to make them aesthetically appealing from the inside. This has increased the scope for automotive interior trims as manufacturers are coming up with novel products for automobile variants. For instance, Trinseo’s innovative PC/ABS, ABS and PP resin compounds meet all requirements for outstanding automotive interior trims for door components. The cost efficient polypropylene compounds, ABS resins and VELVEX reinforced elastomers meet all core requirements for door components. Such advances in automotive interior trims facilitate design flexibility, weight reduction, high durability with dimensional stability, and optimized haptics and appearance.

Automotive interior trims are the parts of automotive ancillaries sector. Automotive trims are utilized in headliners, doors, pillar covers, seats, and cockpit of any vehicle. There are three types of material used for automotive in

