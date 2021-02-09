Leading Epigenetics Companies Continue to Struggle with Production Capacity Sustenance amid COVID-19 – Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The field of epigenetics has been gaining significant prominence with advent of new and improved techniques for research that can enhance its ability to recognize diseases and their development, and to evaluate changes in demographic health, which is mainly dominated by lifestyle, age and nearby settings. Advancement in genome technology and companion diagnostics and surging number retail medical centers are the tailwinds propelling the growth of the global epigenetics market.

Health care stakeholders are implementing payment reforms such as value-based payment models that help providers, payers, and patients achieve the best outcomes at the lowest cost. Technology-enabled patient engagement strategies are enabling increased financial independence for patients in their health care decisions, in addition to improving interactions with their health care systems. Governments are also moving the needle by adopting universal health coverage and introducing pricing controls on pharmaceuticals and medical technology devices. Population health management (PHM) is being used to identify people’s health care needs and offer services accordingly.

Big data and analytics will drive patient outcomes in a big way, and the coming years will witness a growing emphasis on healthcare service providers in the business of gathering and processing patient health data. Creating outcome-oriented financial models to maximize reimbursements in value-based healthcare will be a strategic shift from the traditional fees-for-services model. This implies that pharmaceutical companies will need to devise appropriate measures to optimize costs and improve the quality of patient care.

Mass technological transformation of the global healthcare industry has left key market participants struggling to traverse the complexities of medical and life sciences. Given the shifting dynamics of the global healthcare sector, pharma and biotech companies are taking measured efforts to improve patient outcomes in an effective manner, while keeping a careful watch on the bottom line.

Various research studies along with pharmaceutical and clinical trials conducted by various medical researchers have indicated an upsurge in the need for genetic equipment to analyze genetic modifications and prescribe drugs against it. Each biological setting encompasses altered genomes that behave distinctly against every medicine, influencing medical experts to suggest tailored medication to examine the potency of the drugs for efficient curing of patients, which is likely to boost growth of the epigenetics market.

However, researchers hesitate to bank on epigenetics products due to high expenses of procedures as well as restricted budget and insufficient monetary aid from the government, which is set to hinder the growth of the epigenetics market. Yet, the market is anticipated to spectate an upward trajectory on account of rising cases of cancer among the geriatric populace across the globe.

The field of epigenetics is expanding at a rapid pace, paving way for a better understanding that the environment as well as individual lifestyle can interact directly with the genome to affect the epigenetics-related change. Several human epidemiological studies have shown that prenatal and early postnatal environmental factors affect the adult risk of developing numerous chronic conditions and behavioral disorders.

Epigenetics market has been growing since the mid-1970s, and the epigenetics studies picked up significant pace from the early 2000s. Interest in epigenetics market and field has been triggered by accumulating evidence that these mechanisms underpin a wide range of illnesses and health conditions. Conditions, such as cancers, degenerative disorders, and metabolic disorders, all have been found to be associated with epigenetics errors.

Epigenetics has already gained marked prominence in the clinic, and several drugs have already received the FDA approval to reverse abnormal epigenetics modifications that can lead to cancer, with many more in the pipeline.

Scientists are continuously exploring the association between the genome & chemical compounds that modify it to uncover the role of epigenetics in different human disorders and fatal conditions. The ongoing research in this direction is likely to bring positive changes in the epigenetics market. However, lack of adequate government funding and high expenses associated with the procedures are impeding the epigenetics market growth.

Global Epigenetics Market: Snapshot

The global epigenetics drugs and diagnostic technologies market has witnessed huge traction in the past few years with the emergence of novel drugs and more efficient, next-generation diagnostic technologies. The widespread global research aimed at examining the role of epigenetics in several diseases in humans is the chief factor fueling the market.

The term epigenetics refers to the transmissible changes in the expression of genes that does not involve changes to the underlying sequence of DNA molecules. In biological terms, this is a change in phenotype without a change in genotype. This affects how the genes are read by cells. Epigenetic modifications are a regular and natural phenomenon but can also be influenced by a number of factors such as age, lifestyle, environment, and disease state.

Epigenetic changes to cells are the early events in the development of cancers and are also reversible. Owing to this factor, the field of epigenetics has witnessed increased focus from the healthcare sector in the past few years and research activities surrounding the development of epigenetic diagnostics methods and drugs have significantly increased.

The global epigenetics drugs and diagnostics technologies market is chiefly driven by factors such as rising population of geriatrics and the rising incidences of a variety of cancers across the globe. The market is likely to exhibit a promising growth trajectory over the next few years as well.

A branch of genetics that includes a detailed study and investigation of cellular and physiological traits alterations affected by external and ecological features is known as epigenetics. This branch of genetics hobbles the genes on and off and makes an impact on the way the cells typically read the genes to be influenced by alteration in the classification of DNA. Because of epigenetics, the difference in appearance of muscle or brain and skin cells can be witnessed. The variations in epigenetics are dominated by various factors such as lifestyle, age, surrounding environment and age.

