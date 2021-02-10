“Make yourself global with ActiveLoc: an agency that provides you all the solutions you have been looking for”

ActiveLoc is an agency that provides data annotation and translation services for globally based companies and sites.

Bangalore, India, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — ActiveLoc has launched its services with aims to globally help and elevate the companies that are struggling with data annotation and localization, and translation services.

ActiveLoc is a certified ISO 9004:2015 company that offers its help globally towards services like data annotation and software localization and translation. It offers its services based on mobile, software, and website translation, working with a team of experts who has great expertise in these fields.

Tasks like software localization which require great detailing with presenting preferences taking into account the suitability of the audience is also done to a great extent with ActiveLoc. ActiveLoc also provides one-stop solutions by constant interactions with experts that can efficiently help deliver your task with sustainability.

In the face of competition today, it has become very important that the agency that you work with portrays great efficiency and authenticity and excel greatly in their work and tasks that they perform. You can never go wrong with ActiveLoc, which leaves no room for dissatisfaction with renowned customer service that responds to your queries without delay.

ActiveLoc is made up of a team functioning for over 13 years now and has made a statement of their vision- “Our vision is to be the world’s leading provider of language translation solutions. We will achieve this through our passion, commitment, and innovation to assist clients in improving their business and achieving their goals on a global scale.” –ActiveLoc

ActiveLoc today, has helped companies and start-ups launch their companies on a wide scale globally. Get connected with ActiveLoc today:

Call Us at:

+91 -6361045174

Email Us

Sales and Marketing

contact@activeloc.com

Vendors/Translators

vendors@activeloc.com

Registered Office Address

ActiveLoc Globalization Services Private Limited

1st Floor, Gopal Krishna Complex, #45/3, Residency Road, Bangalore – 560025 INDIA