XPERT : The Hub to Learn Sales From Top Sales Executives of India.

Bhubaneswar, India, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — The craze for sales is growing these days, many youngsters and experienced personnels are willing to take up sales job and as we know great power comes with great responsibility one needs to have certain set of skills and knowledge to become an accomplished sales executive.

With the increase in the love for adventure and challenging job among the youngsters, the word sales pops out most often. Sales is considered to be one of the most challenging and adventorous job in the corporate world and is actually true as one needs to have proper set of skills and knowledge to be an efficient sales personnel. We all know that there are numerous institutions providing knowledge and skills about sales but here students don’t get to learn from industry experts and pioneers directly and that is where the individuals lack. We all know that the theoretical concepts are not much effective as compared to the practical approach. Here is the solution to the problem the “Xpert App”, this is an app that is designed according to the needs and requirements of people these days, like if we focus on sales we can see that we have a lot industry experts who are available with their journey, feedbacks, tricks and tips for sales from their real life experiences. One can also clarify their doubts and queries in the live sessions that is organized in the regular intervals. In Expert we have different industry professionals like Ankur Desai he is the sales manager of J and J medical devices, Prashant Nagar he is the VP of justodial.com and many more, so here an individual has a choice to choose form which sector’s professional he/she wants to learn the skills and tricks. Xpert not only has Indian Xpert but also has experts from overseas so that an individual can broaden his/her learning horizon.

About Xpert : The basic purpose of this app is to bring the experts and celebrities to your electronic screen so that you can learn from the giants with ease. The founder of Xpert App Mr Sarad Lunia’s vision and mission was to equip people with the practical based skills and knowledge and to avoid the traditional bookish knowledge. This dream came true by introducing the “Xpert App” where people learn directly from the experts.