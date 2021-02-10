6 Steps to Half-Retirement, Free Webinar Scheduled for April 22, 10 am

Boston, MA, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — Not ready to fully retire? Still enjoy the challenge and the income, but prefer to ease up a bit?

Kevin Lister, President of Paradigm Strategies/CEO Focus Boston based in Marlboro, MA, will share the 6 steps to creating your effective Half-Retirement© blueprint during a free webinar scheduled for Thursday, April 22, 10 – 11:30 a.m. RSVP at https://the-6-steps-to-half-retirement-apr-2021.eventbrite.com.

The virtual workshop, The 6 Steps to Half-Retirement©. Half-Retirement© is an attractive alternative to selling your business. You work two to three days a week doing the work you enjoy while keeping your existing income. The interactive presentation provides actionable ideas that you can put to work immediately.

Kevin Lister achieved an MBA from Babson College, a BS in Marketing/Finance from Bentley and is a US Marine Corps veteran. His firm, Paradigm Strategies/CEO Focus Boston specializes in strategic planning, business consulting (sales, marketing, management, finance & operations), Half-Retire© advising & business workshops. The focus is to boost small business revenue, productivity & profitability!

Who Should Attend This Virtual Workshop?

1. Business owners who realize that the anticipated proceeds from the sales of their business will not provide their existing income.

2. Owners who want to keep their business and income but remove the ownership headaches.

3. Business owners who desire to slow down but not sell their business.

4. Owners who are concerned about boredom during retirement.

5. Business owners who still enjoy portions of their work but wish they could remove portions they dislike.

Attendance is limited to 50 people and RSVP is required. RSVP at https://the-6-steps-to-half-retirement-apr-2021.eventbrite.com.

