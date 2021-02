Flavor Enhancer Market: Upcoming Demands, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2031

A flavor enhancer is a substance that is added to a food product to enhance its flavor profile. By definition, flavor enhancers do not have a taste of their own, rather, they enhance the existing flavor profile of the food product. Therefore, flavor enhancers are classified as food additives. This is why table salt, sweeteners, and spices are not considered as flavor enhancers. Flavor enhancers are also called flavor modifiers or flavor potentiators. Monosodium glutamate (MSG), glutamic acid, and disodium 5’guanylate are some of the most commonly used flavor enhancers.

The increased demand for processed food products is translating directly into the increased demand for flavor enhancers.

From the last decade, the processed food industry has seen a significant boom in demand, mostly due to urbanization, increased social media, advertising influence, and increased per capita income. Flavor enhancers are a crucial part of modern processed food products, especially products that fall into the spicy flavor profile. The inclusion of flavor enhancers is also prominent in meat products such as sausages, jerkies, salami, etc. Savory snacks are one of the major product types where flavor enhancers are used liberally. One of the major classes of flavor enhancers that are used throughout the world is sodium-based or glutamate-based.

Apart from the increasing demand for flavor enhancers from the processed food industry, demand is also high from the restaurant industry, mostly from developing regions. Developed region consumers are observed to prioritize taste over the healthy aspect of food much more than that of developed countries. Flavor enhancers like MSG and glutamic acid are the cheapest and most effective options for restaurants to deliver a lip-smacking taste profile for consumers, and is therefore highly opted for in developing regions and Chinese cuisines in Western regions.

The availability of low sodium or no sodium alternatives is on the rise in the flavor enhancers market.

Consumer awareness about the ill-effects of high sodium consumption has led to more options being introduced in the flavor enhancers market, with potassium- and calcium-based products instead of sodium-based flavor enhancers. This growth in the portfolio of flavor enhancers is also driven by government efforts for putting up barriers for high sodium content in food products. Some of the widely accepted ‘no sodium’ alternatives in the market are monopotassium-L glutamate, calcium di-L glutamate, guanylic acid, etc.

Natural flavor enhancers are also being widely preferred over their artificial counterparts amidst the rise of the ‘all natural’ trend in food products, which demands that all food ingredients should either be natural or nature-derived. This fills up the void for the decreased demand for artificial flavor enhancers.

Global Flavor Enhancers Market: Segmentation

By source, the global flavor enhancers market has been segmented as:

Natural

Yeast Extract

Hydrolyzed Animal Protein

Hydrolyzed Plant Protein

Maltol

Others

Artificial

Glutamates Monosodium-L Glutamate Others

Nucleotides

Acids Gyanylic Acid Inosinic Acid

Others

By application, the global flavor enhancers market is segmented as:

Processed Foods

Instant Food Products

Soups

Spice Mixes

Noodles

Sauces and Dressings

Bakery

Confectionary

Horeca

Others

Global Flavor Enhancers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global flavor enhancers market are A&B Ingredients, Senomyx, Inc, Ajinomoto Co., Inc, Mitsubishi International Food Ingredients, Inc., Griffith Foods Inc, Sensient Technologies Corporation, SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited., Fufeng Group, Meihua Group, Foodchem international, Fooding Group Limited, Orkila, etc.

