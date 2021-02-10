Sleep Aid Supplements Market: Upcoming Demands, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2031

Posted on 2021-02-10 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Fact.MR

Sleep Aid Supplements: Overview

In today’s stressful life, getting a good night’s sleep is a challenge. This can also be blamed on technology and the subsequent invention of numerous gadgets such as smartphones, which have become the key factors contributing to sleep deprivation in the society. Insufficient sleep is a major concern in developed countries such as the U.S. A professor from Cornell University quoted that the country’s national sleep debt is far more threatening than its national debt. In a broad perspective, sleep deprivation is a national concern as it decreases a professional’s work efficiency.

But, personally, it can lead to diseases derived from sleep deprivation and can damage one’s health. These concerns are surging the demand for sleep aid supplements among people suffering from sleep deprivation. There are four major kinds of sleep aid supplements available in the market, namely chamomile tea, melatonin, Valerina and Kava. Sleep aid supplements such as melatonin and valerian are even backed up by good scientific evidence.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2893

Sleep Aid Supplements: Dynamics

To meet the rising demand for sleep aid supplements, manufacturers have been introducing a range of sleep aid supplements. Popular ingredients that manufacturers use in their sleep aid supplements include chamomile, hops, L-theanine from green tea and hormone melatonin. With growing awareness regarding the benefits of sufficient sleep among customers, the demand for sleep aid supplements has also been increasing. The sleep aid supplement market has been witnessing growth since years and is projected to have a positive outlook.

Negative publicity from the side-effects of prescription-based sleep aid supplements has reverted customer preference towards natural and herbal sleep aid supplements. Recently, liquid-based sleep aid supplements have also been introduced in the sleep aid supplement market.

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2893

Sleep Aid Supplements: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the sleep aid supplement market has been segmented as:

  • Powder
  • Liquid
  • Capsules
  • Tablets

On the basis of nature, the sleep aid supplement market has been segmented as:

  • Herbal/Organic/Natural
  • Conventional

On the basis of the manufacturing industry, the sleep aid supplement market has been segmented as:

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Nutraceutical
  • Food and Beverage

On the basis of distribution channel, the sleep aid supplement market has been segmented as:

  • Supermarket
  • Specialty store
  • Online retailers
  • Others

Sleep Aid Supplements Market: Prominent Players

Some of the key sleep aid supplement manufacturing companies identified are King, Sanofi Aventis, Sepracor, Pharmacia and Upjohn, Novel Laboratories, Inc., Takeda, Merck, Nutracap Labs, NutraClick, NutraScience Labs and others.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2867

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

 Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!