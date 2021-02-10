Sleep Aid Supplements Market: Upcoming Demands, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2031

Sleep Aid Supplements: Overview

In today’s stressful life, getting a good night’s sleep is a challenge. This can also be blamed on technology and the subsequent invention of numerous gadgets such as smartphones, which have become the key factors contributing to sleep deprivation in the society. Insufficient sleep is a major concern in developed countries such as the U.S. A professor from Cornell University quoted that the country’s national sleep debt is far more threatening than its national debt. In a broad perspective, sleep deprivation is a national concern as it decreases a professional’s work efficiency.

But, personally, it can lead to diseases derived from sleep deprivation and can damage one’s health. These concerns are surging the demand for sleep aid supplements among people suffering from sleep deprivation. There are four major kinds of sleep aid supplements available in the market, namely chamomile tea, melatonin, Valerina and Kava. Sleep aid supplements such as melatonin and valerian are even backed up by good scientific evidence.

Sleep Aid Supplements: Dynamics

To meet the rising demand for sleep aid supplements, manufacturers have been introducing a range of sleep aid supplements. Popular ingredients that manufacturers use in their sleep aid supplements include chamomile, hops, L-theanine from green tea and hormone melatonin. With growing awareness regarding the benefits of sufficient sleep among customers, the demand for sleep aid supplements has also been increasing. The sleep aid supplement market has been witnessing growth since years and is projected to have a positive outlook.

Negative publicity from the side-effects of prescription-based sleep aid supplements has reverted customer preference towards natural and herbal sleep aid supplements. Recently, liquid-based sleep aid supplements have also been introduced in the sleep aid supplement market.

Sleep Aid Supplements: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the sleep aid supplement market has been segmented as:

Powder

Liquid

Capsules

Tablets

On the basis of nature, the sleep aid supplement market has been segmented as:

Herbal/Organic/Natural

Conventional

On the basis of the manufacturing industry, the sleep aid supplement market has been segmented as:

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Food and Beverage

On the basis of distribution channel, the sleep aid supplement market has been segmented as:

Supermarket

Specialty store

Online retailers

Others

Sleep Aid Supplements Market: Prominent Players

Some of the key sleep aid supplement manufacturing companies identified are King, Sanofi Aventis, Sepracor, Pharmacia and Upjohn, Novel Laboratories, Inc., Takeda, Merck, Nutracap Labs, NutraClick, NutraScience Labs and others.

