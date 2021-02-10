Soft Drink Concentrates Market: Upcoming Demands, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2031

Soft drink concentrates market witnessing a growth of over 5%

The global demand for soft drink concentrates is being observed to grow at a faster pace in the emerging countries as compared to the established markets. The surge in urbanization in the developing countries has led to a growing demand for ready to eat food and drinks.

This has led to the easy availability of soft drink concentrates in the emerging market to meet the demand without the occurrence of gap in the supply. Though, the consumers in the developing countries are inclining their interest towards natural drinks without the trace of artificial sweeteners. Owing to this, the soft drink concentrates market in the established markets is moving towards maturity.

South Asia pivotal to the growth of soft drink concentrates market

South Asia is a part of the world with fast growing urban population which comprises a large proportion of young people. Countries including India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia have been generating affair proportion of the Asia, soft drink concentrates demand. Some of the countries in other parts of the world such as Mexico and North African countries, have also been progressing at a fast pace, thereby contributing to the growth of soft drink concentrates market.

Carbonated soft drinks leads the soft drink concentrates demand

The demand for soft drink concentrates in carbonated soft drinks is higher as compared to their non-carbonated counterparts. However, the higher growth in demand is being observed in case of non-carbonated soft-drinks. While cola flavored carbonated soft drinks generate higher demand for soft drink concentrates, among the non-carbonated soft drinks, orange flavored soft drinks accounts for the higher demand. Several people are having a pack of non-carbonated soft drinks on their breakfast table, which has augmented the demand for soft drink concentrates in this category.

Mass merchandising tops the demand for soft drink concentrates

The demand for soft drink concentrates is highest from mass merchandisers, while the other key end-users being food service, fountain machine and pubs and bars. The demand for soft drink concentrates from the drinking places such as pubs and bars have been increasing at a fast pace.

Soft drink manufacturers expanding their geographical footprint – a boon for soft drink concentrates

Owing to the constant increase in demand for carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks, several soft drink manufacturers have been investing in the expansion of their production capacity and entering into a less explored market. For instance in May 2018, Coca Cola opened a juice processing plant in Kenya. The Nairobi-based Coca-Cola Central East and West Africa Ltd plans to line up a number of soft drinks in the Kenya market to tap the rising consumer needs. This is expected to boost the demand for soft drink concentrates in the region.

