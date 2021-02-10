Soft Drink Ingredients Market: Upcoming Demands, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2031

Soft Drink Ingredients Market: Introduction

Carbonated water along with flavoring and sweetening agents are the most important key Soft Drink Ingredients. Sweetening agents may be that of sugar, fruit pulp or juice, artificial or natural sweeteners, or corn-starch syrups. Based on type of the soft drink, Soft Drink Ingredients such as coloring agents and preservatives may be added accordingly. The soft drink industry is the most dynamic industry under food & beverages, with consumers continually looking for new flavors, tastes and forms of soft drinks, leaving Soft Drink Ingredients manufacturers constantly looking towards innovation.

Soft Drink Ingredients Market: Dynamics

Rising urbanizations in emerging economies has bolstered the food & beverage industry consequently pushing demand growth for Soft Drink Ingredients as well. There is a visible change in the eating and drinking habits of consumers. Changing lifestyle of consumers, especially the millennial generation, is inducing drinking habits to a greater extent. The global per capita soft drink consumption is almost rising in line with the global GDP growth, the same trend has been observed in the Soft Drink Ingredients market as well. Other factors driving the market growth for Soft Drink Ingredients is the expansion activities pertaining to soft drinks globally.

Coca-Cola, a major soft drink manufacturer globally has been expanding its market position in the emerging African countries with new capacity additions. Similarly, domestic soft drink manufacturers either expanding their manufacturing capabilities. Most of these manufacturers being backward integrated, has led to an increase in capacities of their respective Soft Drink Ingredients as well. Though natural soft drink ingredients and synthetic soft drink ingredients have been accounting for near about same market shares, synthetic Ingredients are projected to register higher growth in the short term forecast.

Although consumer preference towards natural ingredients and health consciousness may push demand growth for natural soft drink ingredients in the long-term forecast. Also, rising obesity and health issues due to soft drinks has been a restraining factor for the demand of Soft Drink Ingredients

Soft Drink Ingredients Market: Segmentation

The global Soft Drink Ingredients market is segmented on the basis of nature, end-use industry and region.

Based on the soft drink ingredient type, the market is segmented as:

Carbonated Water

Sweeteners

Acids

Emulsions

Colors & Flavorings

Fruit/Fruit Juice

Preservatives

Anti-oxidants & Others

Based on the origin, the global Soft Drink Ingredients market is segmented as:

Natural

Synthetic / artificial

Based on region, the global Soft Drink Ingredients market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Soft Drink Ingredients Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global Soft Drink Ingredients market Döhler, ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG, Graham Chemical Corporation, Kanegrade, Cott Corporation are some of the key stakeholders in the Soft Drink Ingredients market. The Soft Drink Ingredients market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors are ruling the market.

