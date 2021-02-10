Women’s Health Care Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.2% – Insights and In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Women’s Health Care Market by Drugs (Prolia, Xgeva, Evista, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast, Nuvaring, Primarin, Actonel), Application (Female Infertility, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Endometriosis, Contraception, PCOS, Menopause) – Global forecast to 2024” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Global Women’s Health Care Market is projected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Major Growth Boosting Factors: The growth of the Women’s Healthcare Market is primarily driven by factors such as the growing incidence of chronic health conditions among women, government initiatives to curb population growth, and growing demand for contraceptives to prevent unintended pregnancies. Moreover, the growing focus on R&D by key players for the development of advanced products is also a major factor in driving market growth.

Objectives of the Study;

To define, describe, and forecast the women’s healthcare market on the basis of drug, application, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Based on drug;

Segmented into EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO-TRI-CY LO (28). Prolia is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market. Prolia has shown a considerable year-on-year growth primarily due to increasing unit demand. Prolia has witnessed positive market growth owing to the increasing prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis in the US.

On the basis of application;

Segmented into hormonal infertility, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, contraceptives, menopause, PCOS, and other applications. The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis and a high risk of osteoporosis fractures are the prime factors that contribute towards the large share of this segment. Furthermore, the focus of pharmaceutical players on providing effective drugs for postmenopausal osteoporosis also supports the growth of this segment. The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment also holds the largest share of the market owing to these factors.

Geographical Scenario: North America was the largest and the fastest-growing regional market for women’s healthcare. The increasing median age of first-time pregnancies and the growing prevalence of PCOS and postmenopausal osteoporosis are the factors responsible for the growth of this regional segment. Furthermore, the growing awareness and understanding regarding contraceptives among American women, easy access to modern contraception as compared to developing countries, and increased healthcare spending also support the growth of this market.

Global Leaders: The Women’s Healthcare Market is fragmented in nature, with a large number of players, including tier 1 and mid-tier companies competing for market shares. The prominent players in the global market include Bayer AG (Germany), Allergan (Dublin), Merck & Co. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Amgen (US), Agile Therapeutics Inc. (US), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US), Mylan N.V. (US), Lupin (India), Blairex Laboratories (US), and Apothecus Pharmaceutical (US).

Amgen (US): Amgen (US) is one of the leading providers of the women’s healthcare market. The company’s sales and marketing activities are greatly focused on the US and Europe. The company provides Prolia and Xgeva for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. These drugs have shown a year-on-year double-digit value gain as well as volume growth, and constitute the largest share of the market. Amgen’s EVENITY, meant for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, is also in phase 3 of development. It is being developed in collaboration with UCB (Belgium). The company’s high brand recognition and focus on product innovation have helped it to maintain its foothold in the Women’s Health Care Market.