Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market: Growth Opportunities and Recent Developments

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — The global agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from an estimated value of USD 9.9 billion in 2020 to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2025. Awareness of organic food products and concerns toward environmental safety and favorable regulations are the key drivers affecting the growth of the agricultural biologicals market. The role of agricultural biological products has become a integral part of integrated pest management practices (IPM) in developed markets, wherein the biological products are used in combination with new synthetic crop chemistries. Strategic developments such as expansions, new product launches, and agreements have been adopted by the majority of key players to strengthen the market.

Bionematicides is estimated to be the most important market trend among the top trends in agricultural biologicals market

Bionematicides are the fastest-growing trend in the agricultural biologicals market. Nematodes result in a heavy infestation of the plant parts such as roots, leading to heavy losses of crops every year. The major challenge is to feed the growing population and ensure food safety. It doesn’t kill the plant but hampers the growth of the plant, due to which bionematicides are gaining importance across the world. The growing concerns related to the application of crop protection chemicals and the gradual phase-out of key active ingredients used to control nematodes are some of the key drivers for the growth of the bionematicides market.

Bioinsecticides is estimated to be the second-most important market trend in the agricultural biologicals market

Bioinsecticides are projected to stand second, in terms of the fastest-growing trends, during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The rising awareness about technology in agriculture, high-value crops, and increased level of pest attacks due to various factors are the major drivers for the growth of bioinsecticides market. Various high-value crops such as corn, soybean, potato, and tomato face strong infestation by insects. Hence, bioinsecticides are experiencing high demand across regions, especially in North America. Bioinsecticides are widely adopted in North America due to high awareness about the growing concerns over the application of pesticides and increasing area under organic farming, which are also driving the market for bioinsecticides in this region.

The increasing demand for biocontrols in the North American region is projected to drive the growth of the agricultural biologicals market.

The North American region accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. Growth in the organics industry, rise in the cost of chemical fertilizers, and increasing awareness for the preservation of soil nutrients are the major driving factors of this market. Growth in the North American region can be attributed to its high-end R&D infrastructure and the high number of patents received for biocontrol and biostimulants by various key companies in the region.

This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. These companies include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), UPL (India), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), Corteva AgriSciences (US), Valent BioSciences (US), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), and Certis USA LLC (US), which are some of the well-established and financially stable players that have been operating in the industry for several years. Other players include Valagro S.P.A. (Italy), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Stockton Bio-AG (Israel), Valent BioSciences (US), and Rizobacter Argentina (Argentina), among others.

