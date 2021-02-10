Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market – This is How the Key Players are Dominating the Global Industry Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Leaders:

The key players in this market are continuously striving to gain larger shares and expand their existing product portfolios by agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. The overall market was dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands). Other players include Polyplus-transfection SA (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Mirus Bio LLC (U.S.), and MaxCyte, Inc. (U.S.).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) is leading player in the transfection reagents and equipment market with a market share of ~61.5% in 2015. The company primarily focuses on growth strategies such as acquisitions to add innovative technologies and products to its portfolio, which in turn helps the company to strengthen its presence in the respective markets. Thermo Fisher acquired Affymetrix, Inc. (U.S.) in 2016, Advanced Scientifics, Inc. (U.S.) in 2015, and Life Technologies Corporation (U.S.) in 2014. This helped the company to expand its customer base and significantly boost its market share. The company’s major share in the transfection reagents and equipment market can be attributed to its broad product portfolio, years of experience, and extensive distribution channel.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139141146



The R&D expenditure of the company for 2015 was USD 690 million, which enabled it to expand its product portfolio in the transfection reagents and equipment market, and to further enhance its customer base. In November 2014, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced its Lipofectamine MessengerMAX, a high-efficiency transfection reagent for mRNA delivery in neurons and primary cell types. It is five times more efficient as compared to DNA reagents and helps researchers in easy transfection of biologically relevant cell models without electroporation or viruses. The company‘s distribution network comprises a broad sales force and global network of resellers and distributors. Thermo Fisher has approximately 17,500 sales and service personnel, including over 3,000 trained technical specialists who address the diversified demands of technical end users.

Promega Corporation (U.S.) is another dominant player in the transfection reagents and equipment market. The company accounted for approximately ~17.4% of the market revenue generation. The firm offers more than 3000 products for life science research, particularly in genomics, protein analysis and expression, cellular analysis, drug discovery, and genetic identity. It offers various transfection reagents under its reporter assays and transfection category of products. Promega has branches in 16 countries with more than 50 global distributors. The company possesses a strong intellectual property portfolio, which helps it to maintain its position in the life science market. Promega owns more than hundred patents in the field of nucleic acid purification, human identification, bioluminescence, coupled in vitro transcription and translation, and cell biology. The company focuses on the strategy of new product development and expansion to strengthen its position in the market.

Players operating in the transfection reagents and equipment market adopted strategies such as agreements, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their global presence. The key players that have adopted these strategies include MaxCyte, Inc. (U.S.), Polyplus-transfection SA (France), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche ltd (Switzerland), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.).

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139141146



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com