Global Primary Cells Market : Advancing biomedical research using primary cells in 3D cultures

Pune, India, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The global primary cells market is projected to reach USD 1,613 million by 2025 from USD 970 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.7%. Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing cancer research, rising investments in regenerative medicine research, rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, and rapid growth in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Primary Cells Market

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel coronavirus. Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks. With the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declaring the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic, a mix of established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as small startups, have stepped forward to develop treatments and vaccines that target the infection caused by the novel coronavirus.

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=32854960

Based on origin, the primary cells market is segmented into human and animal primary cells. The human primary cells segment accounted for the largest share in the primary cells market in 2019. The increasing adoption of human primary cells in developing novel cancer therapies and the rising funding for the R&D for cell therapies are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on type, the primary cells market is segmented into hematopoietic cells, dermatocytes, gastrointestinal cells, hepatocytes, lung cells, renal cells, heart cells, musculoskeletal cells, and other primary cells. In 2019, the hematopoietic cells segment accounted for the largest market share. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of blood cancer and the increasing number of stem cell research projects. Hematopoietic cells are used to understand the biochemical pathways of tumor cells and the efficacy of different drugs. As a result, this segment accounts for the largest market share.

Geographical Growth:

The global primary cells market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the primary cells market. The growth in the North American primary cells market can be attributed to the increasing number of players launching new human primary cells for research, expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing focus on R&D, and increasing prevalence of cancer in the region.

Global Leaders:

The key players in this market are: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Cell Biologics, Inc. (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), HemaCare Corporation (US), ZenBio, Inc. (US), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Corning Incorporated (US), AllCells (US), American Type Culture Collection (US), Axol Bioscience Ltd. (UK), iXCells Biotechnologies (US), Neuromics (US), StemExpress (US), BioIVT (US), ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc. (US), PPA Research Group, Inc. (US), Creative Bioarray (US), BPS Bioscience, Inc. (US), Epithelix Sàrl (Switzerland), ReachBio LLC (US), AcceGen (US), Sekisui XenoTech, LLC (US), and Biopredic International (France).

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=32854960

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com