LED Display Control Card Market Insights, Scope And Forecast By 2018-2028

LED Display Control Card Market: Introduction

The LED display control card market has gained traction in recent times due to its wide ranging applications in industrial and commercial sectors. LED display control cards, an integral component of LED graphic and display control systems, are cards comprising both hardware and software components that enable proper functioning of LED display control systems. Thus, increasing adoption of LED display systems in the market is correspondingly increasing the adoption of LED display control cards as well.

LED display control cards enable the generation of LED display required serial display data and scan control timing by receiving the serial port from the computer screen display information into the frame memory. LED display control cards are categorized into single color LED display control cards and multicolor LED display control cards. Of the two, multicolor LED display control cards are more widely adopted owing to their advanced features and higher demand associated with the same.

The LED Display Control Card market has witnessed considerable traction in the past four years, in terms of value, and is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period as well.

LED Display Control Card Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing applications of LED graphic displays in the commercial sector is impelling the adoption of LED display control cards as well. This, as a result, is as a major driver for the global LED display control cards market. Moreover, declining prices of LED display control cards are also expected to supplement the growth of the global LED display control cards market, in terms of value. In addition to this, increasing demand for energy efficient electronic devices is surging the global LED display market, which as a result, is increasing the adoption of LED display control cards as well.

Besides these, continuous investments in research and development activities of LED Display Control Cards is being witnessed across the globe by major vendors operating in the global LED Display Control Card market. Advancements in display technologies has enabled the connection of LED display control cards with the internet as well.

However, the competition witnessed from advanced display technologies are hindering the adoption of LED display systems and components, such as LED display control cards. This is expected to be a key restraining factor for the global LED display control cards market.

LED Display Control Card Market: Segmentation

The global LED display control card market can be segmented on the basis of component, type and region.

Segmentation for LED Display Control Card market by type:

On the basis of type, the LED display control card market can be segmented as:

Synchronous LED display control card

Asynchronous LED display control card

Segmentation for LED Display Control Card market by component:

On the basis of component, the LED display control card market can be segmented as:

Hardware

Software

LED Display Control Card Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the LED Display Control Card market are LINSN, Novastar, Huidi, Xixun, Dbstar, Listen, Colorlight, Nextion and others.

LED display control cards are basic semiconductor components and due to the presence of various local players in the LED display control cards market, the LED display control cards market is expected to be highly fragmented.

LED Display Control Card Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the LED Display Control Card market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific (including China and Japan) LED display control card market is expected to dominate the global LED display control card market during the forecast period, owing to the high presence of various LED display control card manufacturers and high adoption of the same in the region. North America LED display control card market and Europe LED display control card market are expected to follow the Asia Pacific LED display control card market in the global LED display control card market, in terms of revenue. The China LED display control card market is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period. Besides this, Latin America LED display control card market and MEA LED display control card market are also expected to witness considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

