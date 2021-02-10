Cable Testers Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Cable Testers Market: Overview

Over the past few years, tremendous growth has been observed in the networking industry. This growth has been resulting in an increase in the demand for cable networks to maintain connectivity between devices at any location. To maintain cable connections in a specified way with high-speed, efficient and working cable networks, cable testers are witnessing high demand nowadays. Cable testers are emerging as an integral part of signal transmission systems. Manufacturers of cable testers are continuously upgrading their products to enable end users accurate access to their network connections. The cable testers market is expected to grow significantly at a global level as small enterprises as well as large multinational companies are focusing on expanding their management information systems (MIS) infrastructure, network analysis and LAN cable verification.

Cable testers are electronic devices used to check electronic connections established using cables and other wired assemblies. They are used for testing the presence of a conductive path between the ends of cables and for testing whether the established wiring connections are correct.

Global Cable Testers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The cable testers market is significantly fuelled by the increasing demand from enterprises for establishing integrated networks as enterprises are focusing on geographical expansion and achieving higher speed over networks. Other factors such as checking network strength, connectivity establishment, and others are additional applications that are surging the demand for cable testers in networks. The applications of cable testers in different areas such as aerospace, aviation, telecommunication, manufacturing and others are also pegged to drive the cable testers market over the forecast period.

The growth of the cable testers market is also fuelled by its applications in other areas including army, railways and others. On the other hand, the high cost of cable testers and lack of awareness regarding the applications of testers are among the significant challenges faced by the cable tester market.

Global Cable Testers Market: Segmentation

The global cable testers market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel, application and region.

Segmentation on the basis of sales channel:

On the basis of sales channel, the cable testers market has been segmented into OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and aftermarket.

Segmentation on the basis of application:

On the basis of application, the cable testers market has been segmented into network cable testers, fluke cable testers, fluke cable network testers, LAN cable testers, harness testers and audio cable testers.

Segmentation on the basis of region:

On the basis of region, the cable testers market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Eastern Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan and MEA.

Global Cable Testers Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key players in the global cable testers market include Eaton, Cirris Systems, Fluke Corporation, Infinite Electronics International, Inc., SanShine Electronics (Xiamen) Technology Co., Ltd., Wuhan Hezhong Electric Equipment Manufacture Co., Ltd.,CableJoG Ltd., Ningbo junbo technology Co., Ltd. and others. Cable tester manufacturers are continuously focusing on product innovation to sustain in the increasing global competition. Also, manufacturers are focusing on improving the performance of cable testers so that testers are able to meet the industry requirements and network issues are handled with improved speed.

Global Cable Testers Market: Region Wise Outlook

In terms of revenue generation from the sales of cable testers, APEJ holds a significant market share, due to the rapid production of cable testers in developing countries such as China, India and others. The availability of cheap raw materials and low labour costs in developing countries are fuelling the increasing production of cable testers in this region. North American and European countries are the second-largest market for cable testers as the demand for efficient network connections from industries such as aviation, defence, manufacturing and others is highest in these regions. Also, industries in this region are more focused on establishing outstanding service concerning data transmission over networks; hence, the application of cable testers is increasing in this region. On the other hand, the demand for cable testers in the MEA region is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.



Regional analysis for the global cable testers market includes,

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe



CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India S.Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



