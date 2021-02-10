Special effects laminate films Market Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2018 2028

The special effects laminate films market is projected to remain under the influence of the growth of the applications in the packaging, photo, print and publishing industries. Special effects laminate films are known to exhibit unique visual effects in the presence of light, which, in turn, create a captivating product appearance to gain consumer traction. Manufacturers in the Special effects laminate films Market deliver, easy to use, films with vivid color rendering, print-friendliness, and high-performance print depth and clarity. Holography is one of the trending techniques in the special effects laminate films market. Specialty 3D overlaminate films are another eye-catching trend in the special effects laminate films market. High-end holography can be observed in the wide range of products such as rigid set-up boxes, premium books & magazines cover, folding cartons, security products, liquor, and many more.

The packaging industry extensively utilizes special effects laminate films to capture consumers’ attention. In addition, advanced technology implementation in lamination has enhanced product finish and durability. A new thermal laminate technology is one such advanced lamination technology that delivers special effects laminate films in packaging solutions to capture consumer attention. With the increasing implementation of advanced lamination solutions in the packaging, the special effects laminate films market is expected to witness a robust growth in coming years.

Global special effects laminate films: Introduction

Special effects laminate films have unique visual effects, metallic finish, and soft texture. These films are used for various applications such as printing, packaging, etc. As there is high on-shelf competition, therefore, there is need of packaging products that can differentiate the new launches from other products. Therefore, manufacturers are using special effects laminate films as a packaging material. The films are easily printable, tactile and have features that differentiate the product. So, special effect laminates films are preferred by the manufacturers to be used for different packaging applications such as cartons, boxes, books and others.

These special effects laminate films are UV coated, glued and stamped and have a better finish than other laminating films. Special effect laminate film has high durability and when used as a packaging material, it extends the shelf life of the product. These films have scuff proof features.

Some of the key manufacturers are providing special effect laminate films with BOPP base. This base increases the level of hardness as well as eliminates the need for a coating with other material.

Tier analysis of special effect laminates films market:

This segment includes manufacturers of special effect laminate films market that have the market share of around 5-7%. Some of the key players in the special effect laminates films market are Nobelus, Aqua Aura, Vivid Laminating Technologies Ltd, Hilton Laminating, Derprosa, and others.

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Global special effects laminate films: Dynamics

Special effects laminate films manufactures are taking part in exhibitions to showcase their new range of special effect laminate film.

Manufacturers are using a combination of printable films and transparent over laminates to produce special effect laminates films. They are adding hologram film, metalized film, and base material together. So, the film provides glittering, metallic and holographic effect. Nobelus, a special effect laminate film producer is providing laminate film under the brand name “Karees”, that has tactile appearance, soft touch, and have protecting properties.

