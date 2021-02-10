Industrial Heat Sealers Market to Partake Significant Development During 2018 2028

An exponential growth of the packaging industry, dramatically altering client needs regarding product quantities, and demand for flexible packaging are the prime factors responsible for the growth of the industrial heat sealer market during the estimated period. Industrial heat sealers are known for their broader application in virtually all types of commercial or industrial flexible packaging solutions that require heat sealing. The industrial heat sealers market is marked by the presence of a wide range of heat sealing solutions such as foot sealer, pneumatic sealer, band sealer, vacuum sealer and multi-purpose industrial heat sealers among others. According to the end user requirement of sealing, industrial heat sealers with different heating capacities such as single sided or double sided heating, various pressured heating as well as heat penetration to seal materials with different thickness.

As heat sealing plays a crucial role in the packaging of medical devices and instruments where sterility is a prerequisite, manufacturers in the industrial heat sealers market particularly deliver medical heat sealers that comply with regulatory standards while providing the high-quality final product. On the same lines, the food industry also exploits industrial heat sealers for ensuring safer and high-quality product delivery. While manufacturers persistently introduce novel designs of industrial heat sealers in consonant with the growing demand for flexible packaging, the industrial heat sealers market is expected to witness a steady growth in coming years.

Global Industrial Heat Sealers – Market Overview:

Industrial heat sealers is a packaging equipment used to seal plastic and thermo plastic products using heat. Industrial heat sealers add secure seals for bags & pouches and protect the content during storage and logistics of products. Industrial heat sealers create tight and secure seal to exclude sample damage through evaporation and cross – contamination. The industrial heat sealers are mainly used for heat sealing, modified atmosphere packaging, and vacuum sealing application. Most of the machines are compact and portable that reduces operators stress and overall effort required for packaging. Nowadays manufacturers are looking for compact and handy industrial heat sealers which would help in reducing the space for machine.

Global Industrial Heat Sealers Market Scenario

According to PMMI (Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute) the global packaging machinery market is expected to witness estimated growth of around 5.6% from 2014 to 2019. According to PMMI closing packaging machines, market was valued at ~US$ 1.57 billion in 2015.

The global industrial heat sealers market can be segmented by process type, technology type, application, and by end use. Pricing has being done based on process type segment in US$ Million and the volume is considered in units.

On the basis of process type, the global industrial heat sealers market is segmented into –

Manual

Semi – Automatic

Automatic

On the basis of technology type, the global industrial heat sealers market is segmented into –

Horizontal heat sealers

Vertical heat sealers

On the basis of application, the global industrial heat sealers market is segmented into –

Bags

Pouches

Sachets

Others

On the basis of end use, the global industrial heat sealers market is segmented into –

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Industrial

Others

In food & beverages segment, industrial heat sealers are mainly used for packaging of dairy products, sauce, spices & condiments, etc.

In pharmaceutical & healthcare segment, industrial heat sealers are used for packaging of ointments and creams.

In personal care & cosmetics segment, industrial heat sealers are used for packaging of skin ointments and solutions.

In industrial segment, industrial heat sealers are used for packaging of lubricants, sealants, adhesives, etc.

