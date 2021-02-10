Maternal Nutrition Products Market Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2027

Maternal nutrition focuses on women for nutritional growth during pregnancy. Maternal nutrition products in the market are available in various forms, such as powder, tablets, and other easy consumable forms. As part of nutritional supplements, these products focus on pregnant women care in all stages, from the beginning to the end of the gestation period. Often, food intake does not help with nutrient intake, and maternal nutrition products are required in addition to the diet for women during their gestation period.

Focusing on the demand and supply outlook of maternal nutrition products, key regions with the highest healthcare spending and subsidies have higher consumption of these products per capita. In a recently published report by Fact.MR, deep insights on consumerism and supply routes have been analyzed from multiple market lenses. These insights have been provided under the historical (2015-2019) and forecast period (2020-2030). The maternal nutrition products market has been tracked in 20+ high-growth countries, where North America and Asia lead the way, with multivitamins being most sought-after.

Historical & Future Projections

Global birth rate has predominantly increased over the past half-decade. Nutritional absorption value in humans has been reducing over a period of time. Major factors affecting nutrition absorption into cells from the diet are reduced leisure time and high stress hours for pregnant women. Therefore, the need for nutritional supplements has taken pace over the past half-decade. Of all the nutritional supplements, rampant growth has been observed in maternal nutrition products.

Rise in pregnancy rates has been observed over the period Q3 and Q4 of FY2020. As such, demand for maternal nutrition products spiked over the same period. COVID-19 boosted demand for these products, but on the other side of the coin, supply restrictions led to slight repercussions in demand growth over the same period

Why Do Things Look Bright in India for Maternal Nutrition Products?

Compared to other emerging economies positioned across the globe, South Asia markets recorded remarkable growth in the demand graph. Multivitamin is flourishing product floating in the market, due to various channeling strategies by manufacturers. Emerging economies such as India marked its footprint and occupied a significant space in the demand bubble.

Production zones and availability of raw materials for manufacturing are strengthening the supply of maternal nutrition products. These dynamics have shifted the overall demand curve, reducing the price of the product, owing to economies of density and transportation coupled with favorable policy factors such as subsidies and incentives.

Moreover, growing population and pregnancy rates in India will provide a positive stance to the maternal nutrition products market over the coming years.

Should Maternal Nutrition Product Manufacturers Target the U.S.?

The United States has one of the largest per capita healthcare spending, and the country holds a majority of the share in the maternal nutrition products. These two effects could be highly correlated, as consumers positioned in country have strong budgets assigned to healthcare as compared to other countries. Therefore, the U.S. can be comprehended as a spine of the maternal nutrition products landscape.

Category-wise Insights

Why Do Multivitamins Hold Great Potential?

Over the past half-decade, high demand for multivitamins has significantly boosted the growth of the maternal nutrition products market, owing to higher consumer consciousness regarding their benefits. Moreover, growing need for the intake of certain vitamins will bolster demand for maternal nutrition products across regions. Market players, especially those selling nutraceuticals, positioned across the globe channeling multivitamins would gain higher $ opportunity in the maternal nutrition space.

Adoption of strategies ranging from collaboration to enhancing distribution network by players in the multivitamins domain will of manufactures, coupled with enhanced consumer reach, heighten the overall financial portfolio of firms over the medium- and long-term forecast period.

Maternal Nutrition Products – Use Case Scenario

Increasing consumption of nutritional products during all stages of pregnancy is set bolster demand over the coming years. Multiple nutritional needs of pregnant women, such as calcium, niacin, riboflavin, ascorbic acid, vitamin D, protein, iron, and others, lead to higher requisite for maternal nutrition products. Lower absorption of nutrients from the diet is also bolstering demand for external supplements, which is set to cascade the effect to the maternal nutrition products market. All in all, increasing adoption across all stages of pregnancy is set to burgeon demand for maternal nutrition products across regions.

What is the Best Route to Channel Maternal Nutrition Products?

Statistics on online sales channels are impressive, as many experts predict that e-Commerce sales would reach US$ 4.5 trillion by 2021. Companies are depending on these online channels to reach a wider customer base and increase regional presence. Low setup cost, operational flexibility, and less time-intensive are factors that influence companies in selecting online sales channels.

Companies can sell their products over these online sales channels and use indirect communication channels such as social media, network ads, blogging, etc., to specifically target potential customers. Online sales channels help companies in tracking consumer buying patterns and behaviors, which can be used efficiently to take data-driven decisions.

These channels can help companies reach consumers around the globe with lower investments. Prices influence most of the purchasing decisions in emerging markets, and reaching out through online sales channels can help in reducing the cost of the product, making it more attractive to a wider consumer base.

What are the Key Marketing Strategies of Maternal Nutrition Product Manufacturers?

Targeted marketing strategy should be employed by market players, as this market focuses on a small group of consumers. Advertisements and promotional campaigns need to be designed keeping this target segment in mind. There are companies such as DSM and Klaire Labs who have customized their products according to the stages of pregnancy.

