Zein Protein Market Market Statistics, Opportunities, Demand, Forecast to 2028 by Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Companies are striving hard to distribute zein protein products in emerging regions and countries. Companies including Flo Chemical appointed Thew Arnott for the distribution of the zein protein products across the countries in the European region. The European region being amongst the largest contributors to the zein protein market, companies are working towards the increasing their business in the promising regions and expanding their presence in the European region.

Zein protein market players are focusing on leveraging the benefits of the European zein protein market to ensure that the revenue sales grow significantly. The growing significance of zein protein as coating product is largely contributing to the growing sales revenue of the zein protein market. The zein protein as a coating agent enhanced the appearance, texture, and aroma of the food products, compared to other plant-based coatings used. This has resulted in the growing sales of zein protein as a coating agent, owing to which companies are harnessing the benefits associated with zein protein. Zein protein finds its place into the all-natural ingredient company product profiles owing to its advantages and beneficial attributes.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=654

Zein Protein Market Outlook

Zein as a protein was first identified in 1897. It comprises of 45-50% of the protein content in corn. It is a water-insoluble protein derived from corn gluten. Zein protein also acts as a perfect coating in pharmaceutical products as well as food ingredients. The property of Zein protein to form glossy, tough and hydrophobic grease-proof coatings, being resistant to microbial attacks has made the product commercially successful. The zein protein derived from corn has various applications in numerous industries. Currently, zein protein is also used for coating candies, such as jelly beans and chocolates, dried fruits, nuts, nut meats, encapsulation of sweeteners and flavors. The pharmaceutical and food industry currently have found commercial interests in zein protein as well. Zein protein has witnessed enormous growth in last few years due to growth in the plant-based protein market. There has been significant research and development in this market wherein consumer preference is changing to opt for clean-label ingredients across the globe. Currently, there is a large percentage of the global population which prefers protein ingredients as an alternative to meat and dairy-based proteins, which is expected to positively impact the market for zein protein.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=654

Zein Protein Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

The increasing demand for organic and natural products is creating the higher opportunity for Zein protein globally. Geographically, the market for Zein protein is booming with a significant growth rate in terms of value leading to substantial opportunity to increase the revenue for Zein protein producers. As a result of which, there is significant product penetration of Zein protein with its various applications across many industries.

Zein protein creates an exceptionally smooth surface and requires only a few grams of the product. The properties of Zein protein are also adaptable in the medical industry as it is a plant protein and not prone to danger or viruses, unlike the animal protein. Chewing gum manufacturers are also preferring to use Zein protein in producing their products. Nowadays, it is also finding an application in the cosmetics industry but on a smaller scale as it can be used in skin creams and serums as it helps in skin regeneration.

Global Zein Protein Market: Segmentation:

The Zein Protein market can be segmented on the basis of source, end-use, and distribution channel.

In terms of source, the zein protein market can be segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

In terms of end use, the zein protein market can be segmented as:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Coating Agent

Adhesion

Others

In terms of distribution channel, the zein protein market can be segmented as:

Direct sales

Indirect sales Store-based retailing Modern grocery retail Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Discounts Stores Traditional grocery Retail Independent Small Grocery stores. Others Online retail



Global Zein Protein Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Zein Protein market include:

Zein Products

Archer-Daniels Midland Company

Glanbia plc

AGT Food & Ingredients

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

Penta International

E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

ROQUETTE FRERES

Cargill Inc.

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

Ingredion Inc.

CHS Inc

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=654 The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a lot of disruptions in the supply and manufacturing in the global food and beverage segment. This has created a lot of uncertainties in multiple different aspects. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape. With the World Health Organization’s REPLACE initiative that aims to expunge trans fats from the global food chain by 2023, manufacturers have already started producing trans-fat-free food products; however, the main challenge is bringing F&B companies across the world up to speed with this initiative. In 2021, health and wellness will be focused on maintaining a healthy body and mind by staying physically fit, eating a better diet and taking measures to improve emotional health. A new consideration for the food and beverage industry will be the need for safety, which will affect both how and where consumers shop. Consumers will also be more cost-conscious because of economic uncertainty which will drive demand for value. However, there will still be space for premium products that provide exciting experiences to fill the void of other forms of entertainment that consumers are missing because of the pandemic, such as travel and eating at restaurants

Key Product Launches

Zein products is the major manufacturer of zein protein globally, based in North America and has launched several products containing zein protein, such as:

ZEIN F4000 Food Grade: A food ingredient which functions as an encapsulator to extend shelf-life of food and to preserve freshness and color.

ZEIN F4000 Pharma Grade USP: This product is used in pharmaceutical applications which acts as a coating mask, to coat the tablets for the better look, gives a slip for coated tablets which allows ease in swallowing.

ZEIN F4000 LE: This new product launch is used in electrophoresis process, acts as an adhesive in the plating process.

ZEIN F4400 Food Grade (Non-GMO): It a certified non-GMO product mainly used in food and cosmetics industry.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates