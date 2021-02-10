Fact.MR Study: How Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impacting Global Gluten-free Popcorn Products Market

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The consumption of all gluten-free products has hinged on the rising demand for food products among people with celiac disease or those with marked gluten sensitivity. The global demand for gluten-free popcorn products has witnessed rising impetus from the rising trend of healthy ready-to-eat snacking among worldwide populations of all demographics. On its own, popcorn made from corn is considered gluten-free. However, the processing of popcorn may be source of gluten cross-contamination in which the corn can pick up gluten along any process of the food preparation it goes through. The use of flavorings and other additives may also cause popcorn to be not free from gluten and the presence even in mild traces can lead to substantial health problems in people with gluten sensitivity. Hence, there has emerged a separate category of gluten-free popcorn.

Advancements in food preparation methods aimed at avoiding the problems of cross-contamination bode well for the market. Gluten-free popcorn brands are introducing new flavors in microwavable popcorns. They are also resorting to advanced review and testing methods to ensure that gluten is within the permissible limit of say 20 parts per million (ppm). Gluten-free popcorn products are soaring in attractiveness among gourmets at fairs and movie theaters.

Gluten-free Popcorn Products Market Outlook

Globalization has interconnected the world and changed the taste patterns of consumers, making them more willing to try something different. An interconnected, globalized world has allowed people to easily move from one country to another and this has changed the tastes of formerly homogeneous populations that are now willing to experiment with different varieties. Products containing labeling such as “Free From”, “Low In” is changing consumers buying behavior towards packaged food. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), “gluten is a mixture of proteins which are naturally present in grains such as wheat, rye, barley and others.” Thus, food products containing these grains as a whole or as an ingredient contains gluten.

Reasons for covering this Title- Gluten-free Popcorn Products Market

Gluten-free products are gaining considerable traction across the globe. Increasing food allergies and food intolerance is creating a demand for gluten-free popcorn products that are tailored to meet special needs and dietary preferences of the consumers. People especially suffering from celiac diseases are shifting their preferences towards gluten-free products. Even those who do not have an intolerance towards gluten are switching to gluten-free products due to health and dietary reasons, as increasing food allergies, digestive health, use of genetically-modified grain etc. are becoming mainstream. According to a survey by the New York Times in 2014, over one-fourth of the American population is cutting down on gluten or preferably eliminating them entirely. Gluten-free popcorn products are at the top of gluten-free shopping list among consumers. In order to cater to the growing demand for gluten-free popcorn products, Gluten-free popcorn products manufacturers are launching and offering new gluten-free popcorn product variants to the consumers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a lot of disruptions in the supply and manufacturing in the global food and beverage segment. This has created a lot of uncertainties in multiple different aspects. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

With the World Health Organization’s REPLACE initiative that aims to expunge trans fats from the global food chain by 2023, manufacturers have already started producing trans-fat-free food products; however, the main challenge is bringing F&B companies across the world up to speed with this initiative.

In 2021, health and wellness will be focused on maintaining a healthy body and mind by staying physically fit, eating a better diet and taking measures to improve emotional health. A new consideration for the food and beverage industry will be the need for safety, which will affect both how and where consumers shop.

Consumers will also be more cost-conscious because of economic uncertainty which will drive demand for value. However, there will still be space for premium products that provide exciting experiences to fill the void of other forms of entertainment that consumers are missing because of the pandemic, such as travel and eating at restaurants.

Global Gluten-Free Popcorn Products: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global gluten-free popcorn products market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of distribution channel, the global gluten-free popcorn products market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Store-based Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Discount Stores Food & Drinks Health Stores Online



On the basis of product type, the global gluten-free popcorn products market has been segmented as –

Bread

Baked Chips & Wafers

Muffins

Cakes & Pastries

Biscuits & Cookies

Others

Global Gluten-Free Popcorn Products Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global gluten-free popcorn products market are Weaver Popcorn Company, Angie’s Artisan treats, LLC, Wyandot, Inc. , Black Jewell Popcorn., Act II, Bob’s Red Mill., Great Northern Popcorn Company., Jiffy Pop., Orville Redenbacher’s., Pop Secret., Skinnygirl Popcorn., SkinnyPop Popcorn., Smartfood Popcorn, among others.

Launching new gluten-free popcorn product variants, generating awareness about the benefits of gluten-free products through various promotional activities are some of the key drivers supporting the gluten-free popcorn market growth in the near future.

Key Product Launches in Gluten-Free Popcorn Products Market

In Nov 2017 , snack brand Salty Dog, one of the major multinational food manufacturers launched two new popcorn products in sea salt and sweet & salty flavors in U.K. The expansion of product portfolio was done in order to extend the offering of its popcorn ranges. The popcorn is available in three flavors sea salt, smoked and barbecue. According to the company, new product offerings will be part of its gluten -free product segment, which is continuously growing around the world.

, one of the major multinational food manufacturers launched two new popcorn products in sea salt and sweet & salty flavors in U.K. The expansion of product portfolio was done in order to extend the offering of its popcorn ranges. The popcorn is available in three flavors sea salt, smoked and barbecue. According to the company, new product offerings will be part of its gluten -free product segment, which is continuously growing around the world. In the year 2016, Hershey, a global leader in confectionery, has recently expanded its snack product portfolio. The company acquired jerky brand Krave and snacking chocolate brand barkthins. The specific product portfolio expansion was done in order to cater the growing demand for gluten-free popcorn products in the world. The company is offering its gluten-free popcorn product range through online and selected retailers.

