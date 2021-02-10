Opportunities in Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market Abound amid COVID-19, Concludes Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Ceiling tiles and panels are largely being used in construction for aesthetic purposes. With advances in technology, ceiling tiles are being produced to offer multiple benefits such as improving acoustics of the room. The dire need for acoustic insulation is expected to play a vital role in the growth of the acoustic ceiling tiles market. Technological breakthrough in this area has led to a higher adoption of ceiling tiles especially in developed regions such as North America and Europe regions over the recent years. This trend is expected to continue further during the forecast period.

With the recent recovery of the commercial construction industry across the globe in the country there has been a renewed interest in repair, maintenance and renovation activities. Additionally, with more and more consumers opting for interior solutions that exhibit better noise absorption features in offices spaces, departmental stores, public utility areas, and educational institutions is likely to augment the global acoustic ceiling tiles market in the years to come.

2020 also experienced a significant dip in manufacturing employment levels, largely due to forced shutdowns in the early days of the pandemic and suppressed orders, with April recording manufacturing’s lowest employment levels since 2010. Despite recent gains from much of the country’s manufacturing base back in operation, work levels in are still lower than before. In its simplest form, a digital twin is a representation, or blueprint, of a physical thing. That thing could be a single product or a component. It could also be a production process or even the physical production environment.

Innovation is creating a heap of growth opportunities for businesses in the industrial goods sector. Changing global demands often translate into business complexities, but also make room for the entry and establishment of new markets. While product customization remains at the forefront in terms of B2B consumer demand, industrial goods manufacturers are focusing more on creating innovative supply chains and swifter product cycles.

Educational and healthcare institutions are anticipated to emerge as the key end-users, on account to swift adoption and burgeoning promotion of health safety policies in these sectors.

This is also forecasted to promote the trend using of eco-friendly and light-weight materials such as mineral wool, metal, and gypsum ceilings, so as to maintain and improve the indoor air quality and efficiencies of energy, water, and other resources.

A new report compiled by Fact.MR offers valuable insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the global acoustic ceiling tiles market during the forecast period, 2018-2027. Crucial information encapsulated in the research report offers perspectives on the overall impact of the technological advancements on the growth of the global market. Based on the recent market trends and developments identified, the report offers accurate analysis and market predictions on the acoustic ceiling tiles market.

The research report on acoustic ceiling tiles market can be used as a comprehensive business document for the major firms identified in the global market. Armstrong World Industries and Mullins Company are among the leading market players in the global market. Other key manufacturers include Techno Ceiling Products, USG Corporation, and Knauf.

Acoustical requirements in the modern architecture and construction applications has led to an increasing demand for acoustic ceiling tiles in the construction industry. Constructors and building surveyors are focusing on accommodating acoustical designs in the auditoriums, meeting rooms, residential and commercial building for improved listening efficiency. With the fragmented noise management requirements in various buildings, leading manufacturers such as Mullins Company and Armstrong World Industries are concentrating on utilizing mineral fiber and gypsum for high-quality sound absorption.

Innovative Insulation Components to Offer Effective Manufacturing Solutions

Noise intrusion in auditoriums and meeting rooms can be distracting. In order to offer total acoustic performance, building surveyors and constructors are focusing on designing ‘intelligent layout’ that accommodates effective acoustic solutions. Banking on the growing requirements of noise management, major manufacturers such as Quitestone and 3M have recently developed various materials to offer quality components that are ideal for the production of acoustic tiles and panels. Integration of these components enables acoustic ceiling tile manufacturers to develop innovative tiles with effective sound absorption and sound insulating features.

In addition, leading manufacturers such as Acoustic Innovations and Armstrong World Industries are adopting acoustic panel technology such as Snowsound technology for the production of acoustic ceiling tiles. Incorporation of this panel technology enables the constructors and construction material manufacturers to incorporate optimal sound absorption features across various frequencies. Also, major manufacturers such as Acoustic Innovations are utilizing advanced technology to develop ‘Fiberoptic Ceilings that are powered by the LED light engines. The company is producing ‘Fiberoptic Ceilings’ from 1’’ depth acoustically absorptive panels to offer enhanced aesthetic features to the room. Leading acoustic ceiling tile manufacturers are focusing on integrating innovative technological features to improve their brand recognition globally.

Novel Components and Materials to Improve Effectiveness of Acoustic Ceiling Tile

To sustain their lead in the competitive market, major acoustic ceiling tile manufacturers are concentrating on utilizing innovative and effective components such as Gypsum for developing ceiling tiles with high sound absorption features. For instance, Saint Gobain Gyproc is focusing on developing a range of ceiling panel that includes Gyptone, Casoprano, and Gyprex tiles. Constructors are installing these tiles to offer enhanced acoustic solutions such as moisture and impact resistance besides noise management.

Leading manufacturers are also focusing on offering acoustic ceiling tiles and materials that have been approved by an international standards organization such as American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) International. In order to assure the quality standard of materials used in the production of acoustic ceiling tiles, constructors and manufacturers are opting for products that are approved by ASTM in terms of quality. Products and components approved by ASTM can benefit the leading companies and boost their brand identity in the global market.

Demand to Remain Concentrated in the Residential and Commercial Buildings

Noise interruptions can divert the attention of employees and disrupt their communication during important meetings and discussions in the office. In addition, noise transmission in the residential buildings can also impact the health of the inmates adversely. With the increasing construction of buildings in the noise-sensitive areas, demand for acoustic ceiling tiles will continue to persist in the residential and commercial industry. Leading companies are focusing on equipping the ceilings with effective acoustic tiles that are produced with innovative components such as gypsum and mineral fiber.

