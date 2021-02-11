Lymphedema Diagnostics Market Worth $35 million – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Lymphedema Diagnostics Market by Technology (Lymphoscintigraphy, MRI, Near IR Fluorescence Imaging, Ultrasound), Disease Type (Cancer, Inflammatory Diseases, Cardiovascular, Filariasis), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) – Global Forecasts to 2024” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 35 million by 2024 from USD 24 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.4%

Market Size Estimation;

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the lymphedema diagnostics market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.

The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=145177203

Based on technology,

Segmented into lymphoscintigraphy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound imaging, computed tomography (CT), X-ray lymphography, bioimpedance analysis, and near-infrared fluorescence imaging. In 2018, the lymphoscintigraphy segment accounted for the largest share of the lymphedema diagnostics market. The noninvasive nature and easy reproducibility of this technology, and the fact that lymphoscintigraphy does not adversely affect the lymphatic vascular endothelium are some of the key advantages supporting the adoption of this technology.

On the basis of end user,

the lymphedema diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research & academic institutes, and other end users (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs). The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the lymphedema diagnostics market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of lymphedema diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the rising adoption of advanced imaging modalities to improve workflow efficiency in hospitals.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145177203

Geographical Scenario:

The lymphedema diagnostics market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the RoW. The Asia Pacific region is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the market. This market is also expected to show high growth in the coming years, mainly due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing awareness about the benefits of early lymphedema diagnosis, improvements in healthcare systems, and growing research activities related to the development of advanced lymphedema diagnostic modalities.

Global Leaders:

GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany) dominated the lymphedema diagnostics market. Other prominent players include Canon, Inc. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (US), Fluoptics (France), United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Esaote, SpA (Italy), Neusoft Corporation (China), Mindray Medical International, Ltd. (China), Mitaka USA, Inc. (US), Curadel, LLC (US), and ImpediMed Ltd. (Australia), among others.

GE Healthcare (US) is one of the leading players in the global market. To sustain its leadership position and ensure future growth, the company focuses on product launches and agreements, partnerships, and collaborations as its key business growth strategies. The company also focuses on geographic expansions and the development of low-cost equipment, specifically for developing nations. With a wide product portfolio and strong geographic presence, the company is expected to witness significant growth in the market in the coming years.