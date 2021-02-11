Single Use Assemblies Market Worth $1,825 million – Industry Segments and Recent Developments

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Growth Boosting Factors: The Single Use Assemblies Market growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing demand for bio-pharmaceuticals, rising life science R&D expenditure, faster implementation and low risk of cross-contamination. However, the issues related to reachable and extractives is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Single Use Assemblies Market is projected to reach USD 1,825 million in 2024 from USD 805 million in 2019, at CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

In May 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), invested USD 50 million to expand its assembly capacity and add BPC systems at its UK plant. It also expanded its cleanroom space for BPC chambers and related assembly production processes in the US.

In March 2019, Danaher (Pall Biotech) signed an agreement to integrate Broadley-James’ single-use pH sensors in its single-use technologies for upstream and downstream unit operations.

In May 2017 Merck Millipore launched Mobius My Way Portfolio in customized single-use assemblies segment

Based on product,

Segmented into bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing system assemblies and other products. Bag assemblies are expected to account for the largest share of the single-use assemblies market in 2019, owing to the factors such as elimination of the time & cost of additional cleaning, system set-up, maintenance, and validation.

Based on application,

Segmented into cell culture and mixing, filtration, storage, sampling, fill-finish application, and other applications (aseptic transfer and fluid management). The filtration segment is expected to dominate the market in 2019. The reduced work for column cleaning, sterilization and packing, and simplified validation and cleaning, which in turn drive the single-use assemblies’ demand for filtration applications.

Based on end-user,

Segmented into biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, CROs & CMOs, and academic & research institutes. The biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, due to the significant impact on the manufacturing process efficiency by reducing capital costs, improving plant flexibility, reducing start-up times and costs, and eliminating the risk of cross-contamination.

Geographical Scenario: North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global single-use assemblies market, followed by Europe. The largest share of the North American market is attributed to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry in the region which created significant demand for single-use assemblies, low risk of contamination and low implementation costs, their adoption in biopharmaceutical companies for R&D are driving the growth of the market in North America.

Global Leaders: The major companies in the single-use assemblies market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), Merck Millipore (Germany)), and GE Healthcare (US).

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France) is the most significant player in the global market. The company has an expansive range of single-use assemblies products. The growth of revenue strongly backed up by demand from the Americas and APAC countries and efforts of the company to meet the differentiated needs of consumers from emerging Asian markets. The company launched two single-use filter assemblies products in the past three years, including such as Sartocon Self-contained Filter Loop Assembly and Sartocon Slice Self-contained Bag Loop Assembly. The company also focuses on inorganic growth strategies such as partnership, collaboration, and acquisitions to strengthen its position in the market.