Mobile VoiP Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2024

The global Mobile VoiP Market is set to witness a higher CAGR in the forecast period. Rising volume of mobile communication and smartphones significantly drives the Mobile VoiP industry. In addition, the communication apps now have a sizeable market and every communication company has a tremendous competitive advantage.

Skype, WhatsApp, Viber, and Line hold prominence in the mobile VoiP market. Constant R&D for communication, connectivity, and entertainment leverages the use of smartphones in the forecast period. However, confined network speeds, low awareness on communication levels in developing/underdeveloped countries along with government restrictions might hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

Mobile VoIP Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2024)

Video and voice call

Video conferencing

Instant messaging

Others

Mobile VoIP Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2024)

Android OS

iOS

Windows OS

Others

The key players in the mobile VoiP industry include Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Inc, Vonage Holdings Corporation, Apple Inc, Google Inc, One Horizon Group Inc, and Kakao Corporation.

Geographical segmentation for mobile VoiP market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific accounts for a significant market share in the global market due to increase in use of technology and significant investment for high-speed Internet. The region witnesses a high number of voice mail subscription owing to increase in internet services and mobile use.

North American and European markets have gained tremendous popularity, as internet proliferation is high in these areas. Technological advances and emergence of new communication technologies is likely to pump the market growth in these areas. Middle Eastern areas enjoy a higher market position owing to use of enhanced technologies. African market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR owing to low proliferation of internet services.

