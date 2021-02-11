Physical Access Control System (PACS) Market Key Insights And Growth Scenario Coverage of Top Key Players 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-11 — /EPR Network/ —

An array of players is important for the technology industry market. What’s exciting is that there are tech giants that have established themselves in the industry for decades, and then there are those that have just emerged in the past few years. The products and services developed by both startups and leading players are key for the industry.

Technology has gained so much impetus today that is has become the fulcrum of several industries today. The enormous dependence on technology keeps it at the center stage of every requirement for a business. It not only increases ease of doing business, but also improves productivity and efficiency. With the penetration of internet, every business across the globe is fast migrating to the digital space. Moreover, the growing adoption of automation, penetration of 4G and 5G network services, and easy availability of connected devices, will revolutionize the technology space. The emerging concept of a networked society is based on creating connected smart machines, including autonomous vehicles and robots. Advanced cloud architecture can potentially deal with the sharing and distribution of machine intelligence, and enable functioning at a higher level. Companies are increasingly striving to understand how to bestrew intelligence over the cloud.

About the Report

In this era of digital and technical advancements, maintaining security is of utmost importance, and hence, popularity of physical access control systems (PACS) has grown widely over the past years. While rise in demand from services, communication & media, institutions, BFSI, and others is fuelling sales of PACS equipment manufacturers, increase in investments in research & development (R&D) activities by manufacturers is forecast to change the market outlook substantially over the coming years.

Despite suffering a downfall due to the outbreak of COVID-19, exponential growth of key end-use industries such as BFSI, communications, retail, and others has helped, and the market is forecast to exhibit impressive growth in the near future. The latest study by Fact.MR offers a thorough analysis of the global physical access control system (PACS) market, along with its growth, scope, and potential during the forecast period for the years 2021 to 2031.

What do Historical and Future Outlooks of the PACS Market Signify?

Due to unlimited benefits such as keeping track of entry & exit of employees / staff, protection against unwanted visitors, protection from data breaches, reducing theft & accidents, ease of access, and others, PACS has gained fast traction over the past years. Being an integral part of industries such as services, communications, media, retail, BFSI, and others, steady growth of these sectors had raised demand for PACS substantially. According to Fact.MR, the global PACS market grew at over 7.5% CAGR (value) during the last 5 years (2016 and 2020).

As key end-use industries continue exhibiting impressive growth, PACS equipment manufacturers will witness higher sales over the coming years. While high demand for biometric and card-based physical access control systems are set to fuel sales for suppliers and manufacturers, increase in investments on research & development (R&D) activities and technical innovations are projected to further push the demand-supply curve upward. As stated by Fact.MR, the global physical access control system market is anticipated to expand at over 9% CAGR through 2031.

Will Requirements Rise from Services, Communication, and Media Industry?

PACS is highly sought-after in the communication and media industry in order to establish a highly-secure environment with no unwanted entry. As growth in this sector has been prominent since the last decade, it remains a lucrative end-use industry for PACS equipment manufacturers and service providers. According to the International Media Support, in China, commercialization of the well-developed media industry is taking place at a rapid pace. As per its report, high potential of the media industry is to grow further in the near future.

According to the Select USA Government, the United States film entertainment sector enjoyed a trade surplus of US$ 10.3 billion in 2016, which was roughly 4% of the total U.S. private sector services surplus that year. As stated in the report, the U.S. gaming industry accounts for a significant amount of the M&E (media & entertainment) industry, with a revenue of approximately US$ 26 billion in 2019. Data published in the report also revealed that, electronic sports or e-sports has grown to US$ 281 billion in 2019, which is double of its size in 2016.

These statistics reveal the significant contribution of this sector in boosting the growth of PACS service providers across the world.

How is Increase in Demand from Retail & Corporate Sector Spurring Growth?

Fast-paced growth of the retail & corporate sector has substantially increased demand for various physical access control systems, such as biometrics, card-based access, and others. According to the National Retail Federation United States, in 2017, retail sales increased by 3.9%, and e-Commerce sales increased by 13% in the same period. The report stated that, in 2017, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the U.S. retail industry reached US$ 88.6 billion.

According to the International Trade Administration, the U.S. retail industry is highly progressive, and employs approximately 1 out of 5 Americans. A report published by the European Commission (EC) in 2015 stated that, the European commerce sector comprises 5.5 million companies, while representing 11% of the EU’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). As per this report, estimated value added by this sector to other sectors such as finance, real estate, ICT, transport, manufacturing, and agriculture is nearly EUR 1 trillion. This definitely indicates high demand for PACS from this sector.

How is Innovation Playing a Key Role in the U.S. PACS Market?

The United States, being the epicenter of the world’s largest physical access control system market North America, is highly lucrative for manufacturers. Steady growth of institutions, residential, communication, and other industries, coupled with rise in investments in technical innovation, is aiding growth in the U.S. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), in the United States, high-tech companies contributed US$ 8.3 trillion of economic value, accounting for nearly 23% of the U.S. GDP. As per its report, 46% of the total FDI was used in supporting innovations and growth of the high-tech industry in the U.S. in 2018.

According to a report published by the United States Trade Government in February 2020, United States high-tech companies employ approximately 20 million U.S. workers, while it has exhibited a growth of 57.9% from 2013 to 2018. Furthermore, the U.S retail industry, being the largest in the world, is further catalyzing the growth of PACS equipment suppliers. These figures signify the rising rate of requirement for PACS solutions from these sectors.

Why is Canada a Heavyweight for PACS Equipment Manufacturers?

Canada has emerged as another lucrative market in North America. Rising demand for various PACS services and solutions by the information, communication, retail, IT, and other sectors is fuelling sales in the country. According to a report published by the Government of Canada, in 2019, the Canada ICT (Information and Communications Technology) sector saw growth of 2.1% as compared to an overall economy (0.0%) which was flat, while more than 666,500 employees were working in the ICT sector, accounting for 3.6% of Canada’s total employment. The report also stated that, the software and computer services share of employment has increased from 59.9% to 67.6% over the time period.

According to the Government of Canada, revenue in the ICT sector has been growing exponentially to reach at US$ 8.8 billion in 2019, while there are over 43,200 companies in the Canadian Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). As such, it comes as no surprise that PACS manufacturers are targeting this country in order to raise their market value.

What’s Keeping Germany’s PACS Market at the Forefront?

Germany is a dominant market for physical access control systems in Europe. Rapidly evolving IT, retail, media, communication, and other sectors, and increase in business investments, are propelling growth in Germany. According to a report titled “Economic Survey of Germany” published by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in December, 2020, economic growth in Germany is majorly driven by business investments, private consumption, and exports, and is set to rise to 2.8% by the end of 2021 and 3.3% by 2022.

According to the Media Landscapes Organization, Germany’s media industry is comprised of around 100 million people in Europe, while consumption patterns of media users are spiraling upwards with an average media use of 9.5 hours per day. As stated by the Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI), with a population of 82.5 million (almost 16% of the EU-28 population), Germany is the largest consumer and retail market in Europe in terms of both, population size and purchasing power. Its report stated that, Germany has the highest GDP in Europe, with one of the highest total purchasing power (EUR 1,893 billion).

Why is the United Kingdom PACS Market in the Limelight?

The United Kingdom PACS market is highly sought-after by manufacturers due to its high potential, driven by growing end-use industries such as services, communication, healthcare, IT, and others. According to the Department for International Trade for U.K. Business, the United Kingdom has one of the world’s largest technology ecosystems, with thousands of tech start-ups built around a strong entrepreneurial culture, ranking as the 5th most innovative place in the world. As per its report published in 2018, digital technology turnover reached at EUR 184 billion, while nearly US$ 13.2 billion was raised for tech start-ups in 2019.

As stated by the Department for International Trade, there are over 1,000 Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies, 600 investors, 80 influencers, and 35 tech hubs and research institutes in the U.K, while EUR 28 billion was invested in U.K. tech between 2011 and 2016. This, in turn, has been boosting the growth of the physical access control system market in the U.K.

Will Mexico be a Good Destination for PACS Equipment Manufacturers?

Backed by fast-paced growth of media, communication, corporate, retail, and other industries, and advanced manufacturing infrastructure, Mexico PACS market is highly progressive in nature. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Mexico developed into a manufacturing hub by deepening its integration into global value chains, and exports’ share of GDP climbed from 19% of GDP in 1990 to 38% of GDP in 2017. According to the report, the banking and financial sector remains sound and well-capitalized, while large non-financial corporations are set to grow further.

As stated in the Global Banking Report, published in December, 2018, Mexico corporate and investment banking is exhibiting robust growth, and is set to grow at 10% in terms of revenue through 2031. No doubt this will have a positive impact on the sales of PACS equipment.

How will Japan PACS Market Sustain its Position?

Japan PACS market has recorded exponential growth in the past years, and is expected to grow further over the coming years. Surge in demand for biometric, card-based, and keypad-based physical access control systems and solutions from a broad range of end-use industries such as healthcare, BFSI, IT, corporate and others, has made Japan highly lucrative for PACS equipment manufacturers. According to the Government of Japan, the country’s healthcare industry is the second-largest in the world, with nearly 200,000 medical facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and others.

According to the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU), Japan is expected to face an economic contraction in the first quarter of 2021, as a new state of emergency has been declared in Japan’s capital area. However, high demand for PACS will persist in the long run, paving new paths for market players.

Which Key Industries are Responsible for China’s Rising PACS Market?

Highly advanced end-use industries such as BFSI, retail, institutes, and others is catering to high growth of PACS suppliers and manufacturers in China. According to the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), China is the world’s second-largest retail market, with total retail sales of consumer goods worth more than 25 trillion yuan in 2015.

As stated by the Fung Business Intelligence Centre, China’s retail industry growth is fast-paced, with more than 85% of total retail sales driven by the urban population. According to the China Internet Network Information Centre (CNCIC), China’s Internet population stood at nearly 635 million in 2015, with a penetration rate of over 45%, which is projected to grow further over the coming years. Factors such as these are anticipated to increase revenue of PACS service providers in China.

Category-wise Insights

Which Technology of PACS is Set to Exhibit Hegemony?

Presently, card-based PACS is the leading segment in terms of technology, due to ease of installation, handling, and maintenance. Also, this type of PACS is less time-consuming, reliable, and suitable for medium to large organizations with a lot of employees or staff.

Biometric-based PACS such as fingerprint recognition, face recognition, palm recognition, iris recognition, and others are mostly required for higher level of security in sectors such as banking, finance, and others.

Keypad-based physical access system is another key segment, and is expected remain in a good position over the coming years.

Will the Services, Communication, and Media Sector Maintain its Lead in the PACS Landscape?

Currently, the services, communication, and media industry has the most potential in increasing sales of PACS manufacturers. This industry, being comprised of a huge number of employees, has high requirement for various type of PACS solutions such as biometric-based, card-based, and keypad-based.

Other key end-use industries projected to increase sales are BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail & other corporate, transportation & utilities, institutions, and residential.

How Important will Physical Access Control Systems Be?

In terms of solution, PACS services are mostly demanded by various end-use industries, starting from IT to healthcare. This type of solution is highly efficient in providing hassle-free security, while handling is also less complex. Furthermore, this type of PACS can be customized by the service provider on the basis of specific requirements.

