Stadium and Arena Management Solution Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2028

An array of players is important for the technology industry market. What’s exciting is that there are tech giants that have established themselves in the industry for decades, and then there are those that have just emerged in the past few years. The products and services developed by both startups and leading players are key for the industry.

Technology has gained so much impetus today that is has become the fulcrum of several industries today. The enormous dependence on technology keeps it at the center stage of every requirement for a business. It not only increases ease of doing business, but also improves productivity and efficiency. With the penetration of internet, every business across the globe is fast migrating to the digital space. Moreover, the growing adoption of automation, penetration of 4G and 5G network services, and easy availability of connected devices, will revolutionize the technology space. The emerging concept of a networked society is based on creating connected smart machines, including autonomous vehicles and robots. Advanced cloud architecture can potentially deal with the sharing and distribution of machine intelligence, and enable functioning at a higher level. Companies are increasingly striving to understand how to bestrew intelligence over the cloud.

Stadium and Arena Management Solution Market: Market Overview

The rising trend of connected infrastructure and advancement in technology are collectively driving the growth of the stadium and arena management solution market. The demand for stadium and arena management solutions is growing as the number of arenas and stadiums in cities is increasing. As a result, there is a growing need for stadiums and arenas to be multipurpose, which is creating significant demand for stadium and arena management solutions. Moreover, the need to deal with complex technical issues and enhance customer base is also fuelling the growth of the stadium and arena management solutions market. The growing demand for stadium and arena management solutions for successful planning, implementation and commercialization of venues is one of the major factors driving the growth of the stadium and arena management solutions market.

The increasing number of connected devices and rise in digital technologies are creating potential growth opportunities for the stadium and arena management solution market. Also, the demand for stadium and arena management solutions is increasing to coordinate staff for large-scale events. Stadium and arena management solutions are used for various planning and management applications such as task management, resource management, staffing management and catering management.

Stadium and Arena Management Solution Market: Drivers and Challenges

Rapid infrastructure development and the rising trend of wireless infrastructure are fuelling the growth of the stadium and arena management solution market. The meteoric rise in the demand for smartphones and tablets is also fuelling the growth of stadium and arena management solution market. Apart from this, development in wireless infrastructure across various developing and developed countries is creating potential growth opportunities for the growth of the stadium and arena management solution market.

On the other hand, issues such as lack of infrastructure development for the implementation and adoption of stadium and arena management solutions at various regions act as restraining factors for the growth of the stadium and arena management solution market. Moreover, the high initial deployment cost of stadium and arena management solutions is one of the major factors hampering the market growth.

Stadium and Arena Management Solution Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the stadium and arena management solution market on the basis of component:

Software Event Management Crowd Management Catering & Beverages Management Staffing Management Booking & Sales Management Others

Services Consulting Services Integration & Deployment Services Maintenance & Support Services



Segmentation of the stadium and arena management solution market on the basis of deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

Stadium and Arena Management Solution Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the major players in the global stadium and arena management solution market include Laird Technologies, HOK, Cisco Systems, Eventpro, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE, IBM, Tech Mahindra, Fujitsu, Ericsson, PSAM, Honeywell and Johnson Controls.

Stadium and Arena Management Solution Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the stadium and arena management solution market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the stadium and arena management solution market due to the presence of various stadium and arena management solution providers along with the high adoption of stadium and arena management solutions in various industries. Asia Pacific and Europe are also expected to create potential growth opportunities for the global stadium and arena management solution market, owing to the rapid development of wireless infrastructure across various countries in these regions.

The rising trend of connected devices in these regions is also driving the demand for stadium and arena management solutions. Moreover, the demand for stadium and arena management solutions has dramatically risen over the past few years in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America, which can be attributed to the rise in digital technologies and growth in the smartphone and tablet market in these regions.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Value Chain of the Market

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the market includes the development of the Stadium and Arena Management Solution market in the following regions:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India South Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



