All Flash Storage Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2018-2028

An array of players is important for the technology industry market. What’s exciting is that there are tech giants that have established themselves in the industry for decades, and then there are those that have just emerged in the past few years. The products and services developed by both startups and leading players are key for the industry.

Technology has gained so much impetus today that is has become the fulcrum of several industries today. The enormous dependence on technology keeps it at the center stage of every requirement for a business. It not only increases ease of doing business, but also improves productivity and efficiency. With the penetration of internet, every business across the globe is fast migrating to the digital space. Moreover, the growing adoption of automation, penetration of 4G and 5G network services, and easy availability of connected devices, will revolutionize the technology space. The emerging concept of a networked society is based on creating connected smart machines, including autonomous vehicles and robots. Advanced cloud architecture can potentially deal with the sharing and distribution of machine intelligence, and enable functioning at a higher level. Companies are increasingly striving to understand how to bestrew intelligence over the cloud.

All Flash Storage Market: Introduction

With increasing digitalization and establishment of various new enterprises, the demand for enhanced, secured, and faster storage devices has been witnessed in the IT industry vertical. Owing to this demand and continuous advancements in innovation technology, the introduction of flash memory was witnessed in the market. Since their inception, a considerable adoption rate of flash memory storage devices has been witnessed, especially in technologically advanced and developed regions such as North America and Europe.

With an intention of catering to various types of enterprises, different types of flash memory arrays are now available in the market, i.e. hybrid flash storage arrays and all flash storage arrays. A transition from conventional hard disk drives has been witnessed since the introduction of all flash storage arrays in various enterprises, especially large enterprises. All flash storage arrays make use of only flash media for data and information storage, and enable a user to perform data management and data protection directly on the array hardware for offering an enhanced experience to the end user.

The all flash storage market has witnessed considerable traction in the past four years, in terms of value. In addition to this, all flash storage is, furthermore, expected to exhibit a double digit growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand and adoption witnessed for the same, especially from small- and medium-sized enterprises.

All Flash Storage Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing awareness about all flash storage and the establishment of various IT infrastructure and enterprises across the globe has posed a high demand for the same across various industry verticals. In addition to this, an affinity for adopting technologically advanced products is also a factor impelling the demand for all flash storage. The advantages associated with all flash storage arrays such as low latency rate, faster speed, low energy consumption, enhanced (offers full bandwidth performance) performance, low latency, etc., are also some of the factors boosting the growth of the all flash storage market in terms of revenue.

Besides these, continuous investments in research and development activities of all flash storage is being witnessed across the globe by major vendors in the global all flash storage market.

However, the high cost associated with all flash storage is considered to be a major factor challenging the adoption of the same across some countries. As a result, this is expected to be the primary restraining factor for the global all flash storage market.

All Flash Storage Market: Segmentation

The global all flash storage market can be segmented on the basis of component, storage capacity, enterprise type, and region.

Segmentation for the all flash storage market by component:

On the basis of component, the all flash storage market can be segmented as:

Solution

Services

Segmentation for the all flash storage market by storage capacity:

On the basis of storage capacity, the all flash storage market can be segmented as:

Less than 15TB

15TB-30TB

Greater than 30TB

Segmentation for the all flash storage market by enterprise type:

On the basis of enterprise type, the all flash storage market can be segmented as:

Large Enterprises

Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises

The small- and medium-sized enterprises sub-segment of the enterprise type segment in the global all flash storage market is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. However, the large enterprises sub-segment of the enterprise segment is expected to dominate the global all flash storage market in terms of value throughout the forecast period.

All Flash Storage Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the all flash storage market are Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Hitachi, IBM Corporation, Kaminario, NetApp, Nimbus Data, Pure Storage, Inc., Skyera, Inc., Violin Systems LLC, Tegile (Western Digital Corporation), and a few others.

All Flash Storage Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the all flash storage market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and Others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global all flash storage market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of various all flash storage solution providers and high adoption of the same in the region. Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global all flash storage market in terms of revenue, owing to increasing industrialization, economic growth, and establishment of various small- and medium-sized enterprises in these regions. China is however expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the global all flash storage market. Besides this, Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness considerable growth rates during the forecast period in the global all flash storage market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

All Flash Storage technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the global all flash storage market includes:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other Asia Pacific India Indonesia Oceania Singapore Philippines Malaysia Thailand Rest of SEA and Other Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



