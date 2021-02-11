Labor Management Software Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-11 — /EPR Network/ —

An array of players is important for the technology industry market. What’s exciting is that there are tech giants that have established themselves in the industry for decades, and then there are those that have just emerged in the past few years. The products and services developed by both startups and leading players are key for the industry.

Technology has gained so much impetus today that is has become the fulcrum of several industries today. The enormous dependence on technology keeps it at the center stage of every requirement for a business. It not only increases ease of doing business, but also improves productivity and efficiency. With the penetration of internet, every business across the globe is fast migrating to the digital space. Moreover, the growing adoption of automation, penetration of 4G and 5G network services, and easy availability of connected devices, will revolutionize the technology space. The emerging concept of a networked society is based on creating connected smart machines, including autonomous vehicles and robots. Advanced cloud architecture can potentially deal with the sharing and distribution of machine intelligence, and enable functioning at a higher level. Companies are increasingly striving to understand how to bestrew intelligence over the cloud.

Global Labor Management Software Market: Introduction

A labor management software is an application designed to manage staff or human resources in a distribution center. Labor management software is an important component of critical supply chain execution suite of applications. Labor management software deals with task management, scheduling, time and attendance, and monitoring of indirect time. In the retail sector, labor management software may perform these functions with surface similarity, but the functions would operate at a store level. Labor management software allows regional and store managers to factor in staff capacity, availability and budget constraints to automated labor scheduling and planning. Several types of labor management software are available with a wide range of capabilities. The labor management software are either reactive or predictive. The reactive labor management software tells the management about the work that has been done by the workforce within the warehouse or a store. These software are informative but they are not as effective as the predictive labor management software applications. The predictive labor management software applications predict the duration of the time required to perform a particular task or a process. Hence, with the help of predictive labor management software application, an associate can be kept informed throughout the day about their progress versus the expected standard.

Global Labor Management Software Market: Drivers and Challenges

Increasing demand for cloud-based enterprise applications and their easy access through smartphones are some of the major factors driving the growth of the labor management software market. Earlier the workforce management was carried out through spreadsheets or manually, which was time consuming. But the introduction of IoT labor management software has the job easy by enhancing capabilities. This factor is likely to fuel the growth of the labor management software market. Labor management software has application in various industry verticals, which is another factor expected to drive the growth of the market for labor management software. Moreover, advancements in industrial IT infrastructure is also expected to fuel the growth of the labor management software market during the forecast period.

However, high deployment cost of the labor management software is one of the key factors restraining the growth of the market. Lack of awareness of the operational effectiveness and other benefits of the technologically advanced systems is another factor projected to have a negative impact on the growth of the labor management software market over the forecast period.

Global Labor Management Software Market: Segmentation

The global labor management software market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, enterprise type, industry and region.

By deployment, the global labor management software market is segmented into:

On-premise

Cloud

By enterprise, the global labor management software market is segmented into:

Large enterprise

Small and medium enterprise

By industry, the global labor management software market is segmented into:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Utilities

Others

Global Labor Management Software Market: Competition Landscape

Key Developments

In November 2017, Kronos Incorporated introduced an advanced version of labor management software through machine learning and artificial intelligence. This is expected to be a profitable step for the company and alter the industry.

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the market participants in the global labor management software market identified across the value chain include Oracle Corporation, Active Operations Management International LLP, Kronos Incorporated, NICE Systems Ltd, SISQUAL, Highjump, Infor, Red prairie, SAP SE, Reflexis Systems Inc., Epay and Honeywell Intelligrated.

Global Labor Management Software Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global labor management software market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to hold a large share in the global labor management software market due to rising adoption of cloud-based labor management software and technological advancements in enterprise applications. The labor management software market is growing at a significant rate due to its high adoption in the small and medium enterprises. Due to high adoption of labor management software in various industry verticals, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a large share in the global market for labor management software during the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Labor Management Software market includes development in the following regions,

North America market U.S. Canada

Latin America market Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe market EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia market

Japan market

APEJ market Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East & Africa market GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



