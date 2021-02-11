Indoor LCD Advertising Players Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2018 – 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-11 — /EPR Network/ —

An array of players is important for the technology industry market. What’s exciting is that there are tech giants that have established themselves in the industry for decades, and then there are those that have just emerged in the past few years. The products and services developed by both startups and leading players are key for the industry.

Technology has gained so much impetus today that is has become the fulcrum of several industries today. The enormous dependence on technology keeps it at the center stage of every requirement for a business. It not only increases ease of doing business, but also improves productivity and efficiency. With the penetration of internet, every business across the globe is fast migrating to the digital space. Moreover, the growing adoption of automation, penetration of 4G and 5G network services, and easy availability of connected devices, will revolutionize the technology space. The emerging concept of a networked society is based on creating connected smart machines, including autonomous vehicles and robots. Advanced cloud architecture can potentially deal with the sharing and distribution of machine intelligence, and enable functioning at a higher level. Companies are increasingly striving to understand how to bestrew intelligence over the cloud.

Indoor LCD Advertising Players Market: Introduction

Indoor LCD advertisement players enhance customer experience directly at POS centers. Indoor LCD advertising players run dynamic content, such as videos and animations, as visual eye catchers accompanied by audio for an acoustic experience, which help attract customers at the point of decision in front of products and services. There are mainly two methods of installing an indoor LCD advertisement player, which depends upon the advertiser and the type of content they want to portray. The horizontal mode of installation is more common in restaurants, whereas the vertical mode of installation is more common in public retail areas. Indoor LCD advertising players are available in different sizes, and the 40-inch to 54-inch category of indoor LCD advertising players are the most common as well as the most widely used. In addition, the screens used for indoor LCD advertising players are available in touch type as well as non-touch type. Non-touch type indoor LCD advertising players are the most common at present, however, the touch type indoor LCD advertising players are gaining traction and are expected to surpass the non-touch indoor LCD advertising player category.

Indoor LCD Advertising Players Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the drivers of the indoor LCD advertising players market is the escalating need for new and attractive modes of advertising to attract new customers across all industry verticals. The need for businesses to advertise products to sustain in completion has boosted the indoor LCD advertising players market in terms of value.

However, as the other forms of advertising are gaining traction, businesses are opting for inexpensive means of advertising as opposed to indoor LCD advertising players, which is likely to restrain the indoor LCD advertising players market.

Indoor LCD Advertising Players Market: Segmentation

The indoor LCD advertising players market has been segmented on the basis of size, touch screen type, installation type, pricing, application area, and region.

On the basis of size, the indoor LCD advertising players market has been segmented into:

Below 40-inch

40-inch to 54-inch

55-inch and Above

On the basis of screen type, the indoor LCD advertising players market has been segmented into:

Touch Type Capacitive Resistive Infrared Others

Non-touch Type

On the basis of installation type, the indoor LCD advertising players market has been segmented into:

Vertical

Horizontal

Vertical and Horizontal

On the basis of pricing, the indoor LCD advertising players market has been segmented into:

Premium Pricing

Medium Pricing

Low Pricing

On the basis of application area, the indoor LCD advertising players market has been segmented into:

Public Retail Areas

Airports

Leisure Parks

Restaurants

Others

Indoor LCD Advertising Players Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global indoor LCD advertising players market identified across the value chain include Gleason Advertising Pte Ltd.; Luminati Ltd.; Armagard Ltd.; Hawkspace Industry Limited; Shenzhen Evergrowing Lucky Electronic Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Huihong Technology Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen GemDragon Display Technology Co., Ltd.; Dedi Technology (HK) Limited; Shenzhen Qida Technology Co., Limited; Shenzhen Hummax Display Systems Co., Ltd.; AIYOS Technology Co., Ltd.; Maystar Electronics and Electrical Industry Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Yashi Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd.; Guangzhou Glory Light Box Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Layson Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.; Haiwell Advertising Industrial Co., Limited; and Mindspace Digital Signage.

Indoor LCD Advertising Players Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global indoor LCD advertising players market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among all these regions, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan indoor LCD advertising player market is expected to be a major market in terms of value due to technological advancements in the region and the usage of indoor LCD advertising players in a number of retail & other stores in the region. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to be followed by the North America and Japan indoor LCD advertising player markets owing to the presence of a large consumer products industry in these regions. In terms of growth rate, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan indoor LCD advertising players market is pegged to spearhead growth followed by the Japan and North America indoor LCD advertising players markets.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Indoor LCD Advertising Players Market Segments

Indoor LCD Advertising Players Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Indoor LCD Advertising Players Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Indoor LCD Advertising Players Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Indoor LCD Advertising Players Market Value Chain

Indoor LCD Advertising Players Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Indoor LCD Advertising Players market includes,

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India S.Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



