Preclinical Imaging Market worth $ 910.4 Milli by 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Feb-12 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the preclinical imaging market is expected to reach USD 910.4 Million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2016 to 2021.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=841

A number of factors such as the technological advancements in the field of molecular imaging, increasing market demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques, and growing number of public-private initiatives and funding to support preclinical researches are propelling the growth of the preclinical imaging market.

The report analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW).

On the basis of products, the global preclinical imaging market is divided into two major categories, namely, modalities and reagents. Preclinical imaging modalities market is further divided into seven imaging modalities, namely, optical imaging systems, preclinical nuclear imaging systems, micro-MRI systems, micro-ultrasound systems, micro-CT systems, preclinical photo-acoustic imaging systems, and preclinical magnetic particle imaging (micro-MPI) systems.

Similarly, preclinical imaging reagents market is further classified into five segments, namely, optical imaging reagents, nuclear imaging reagents, MRI contrast agents, ultrasound contrast agents, and CT contrast agents. The modality segment is expected to command the larger share in the global preclinical molecular imaging market in 2016.

The larger market share of preclinical imaging modalities segment can primarily be attributed to the extensive application of imaging systems in preclinical research studies across the globe, high cost of the systems, and development & commercialization of technologically advance novel preclinical imaging systems.

North America is expected to be the largest regional segment in the global preclinical molecular imaging market in 2016, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing region with a double-digit CAGR during. A number of factors including continuous government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D, increasing public-private investments to support radioisotope production, rising number of translational research activities, and evolving regulatory scenario across major Asian countries are stimulating the growth of the preclinical imaging market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=841

Some of the key players operating in the global preclinical imaging market. PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Mediso Ltd. (Hungary), MILabs B.V. (Netherlands), MR Solutions Ltd. (U.K.), Aspect Imaging (Israel), LI-COR Biosciences (U.S.), Trifoil Imaging (U.S.) and Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com