Coronavirus (COVID-19) : Emergency Showers Market News, Analysis and Current and Forecast Demand

Utilization of hazardous chemicals such as, anhydrous ammonia, ammonium nitrate, and others, in various industries including, fertilizer industry, can lead to burns and inhalation adversaries, as well as is highly inflammable. In addition, the infrastructural footprint of these industries is stretched over large geographic areas where continuous water and electricity supply is unavailable, thereby increasing the demand for portable emergency showers attached with water tanks.

Emergency showers, fitted with thermostatic mixing valves (TMV), provide highly accurate scald safe temperature control despite unstable pressure settings, ensuring easy availability of tepid water. Self-contained emergency showers are coming up with low-level fluid alarms in order to notify workers about insufficient liquid, enabling immediate refilling for a complete operation.

Emergency shower manufacturers are integrating lids with water valves, which is pulled down during automatic operation, assuring simultaneous cleaning and decontamination of the bowl. Furthermore, market players are banking on materials, such as ABS, PTFE, and others, to enhance durability of emergency shower components. Realizing personnel safety, legal standards are specifying that the emergency showers should be on equal footing as the accident site to allow workforce to access them within 10 seconds – about 55 feet or 17 meters, provided, the path must be free from obstructions.

Companies operating in the industrial goods landscape need to be quick in utilizing the available smart data in an efficient manner. The B2B industrial goods manufacturing research expertise of Fact. MR offers precise and feasible insights to help you drive your business ahead in the competitive ecosystem of the industrial goods sector. We facilitate your efforts in identifying your company’s position in the global marketplace, and help you make accurate strategy planning decisions on the basis of extensive assessment of the competition.

2020 also experienced a significant dip in manufacturing employment levels, largely due to forced shutdowns in the early days of the pandemic and suppressed orders, with April recording manufacturing’s lowest employment levels since 2010. Despite recent gains from much of the country’s manufacturing base back in operation, work levels in are still lower than before. In its simplest form, a digital twin is a representation, or blueprint, of a physical thing. That thing could be a single product or a component. It could also be a production process or even the physical production environment.

Innovation is creating a heap of growth opportunities for businesses in the industrial goods sector. Changing global demands often translate into business complexities, but also make room for the entry and establishment of new markets. While product customization remains at the forefront in terms of B2B consumer demand, industrial goods manufacturers are focusing more on creating innovative supply chains and swifter product cycles.

The emergency showers marketplace is marked by stakeholders introducing innovative and efficient emergency solutions as well as compliance and non-compliance issues regarding emergency showers production and operation. Manufacturers in emergency showers market are vying to meet the latest ANSI Z358.1 standards to enter in the U.S. emergency showers Market. Further, while targeting the Europe market, manufacturers in emergency showers market are bound to comply with European Standard EN 15154 in addition to ANSI standards. As ANSI standards evolve frequently, a need for updated and safer equipment installation mandated by federal authorities is expected to keep the emergency shower demand on the rise.

In general, emphasis on the installation of emergency equipment has intensified as the regulations regarding safety in the construction sector are getting stricter with passing days. On the other hand, emergency showers’ importance in different extreme environments such as extreme heat or cold temperatures, the absence of plumbed water, harsh chemicals and other challenging environments presents a need for disparate designs of emergency showers and not a one-size-fits-all emergency shower. Well aware of these dynamics, manufacturers in emergency showers market have introduced specifically engineered solutions for special requirements. Factors as such are expected to drive the demand for emergency showers in the near future.

Steady Growth of the Manufacturing and Warehousing Sectors to Boost Emergency Showers Adoption

The global market for emergency showers is estimated to remain under the influence of growth in the global manufacturing and warehousing sectors. As per the World Bank, the global economy has improved, and its influence can be witnessed in the transforming manufacturing sector across the globe. Further, the emergence of new SMEs has led to rapid expansion of the warehousing industry. Every manufacturing facility and warehouse where the handling of hazardous chemicals is a routine, the installation of emergency showers is an essential safety feature and a form of first aid. Emergency showers are utilized to remove hazardous chemicals by delivering flushing fluid in sufficient volumes to cause that fluid to cascade over the entire body.

Stringent Regulations and Manufacturing of Emergency Showers

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulates the installation of emergency showers under a general regulatory framework for industries. In August 2016, OSHA has increased the fine by 80% regarding violations for inappropriate or inadequate eyewash and shower equipment. This has resulted in penalty collection worth over US$ 100,000. In addition, design standards for emergency showers are monitored by the American National Standards Institute’s (ANSI), ANSI Z358.1 standard, which regulates all aspects starting from performance to location of installation of the emergency showers. Manufacturers are aligning their production to these regulatory standards to gain consumer trust.

Trending Emergency Shower System Specifications

Broadly, emergency showers are classified into plumbed showers and self-contained showers. Drench showers are the most popular, that flush the chemicals off from both, the eyes as well as the face.

According to the standards of ANSI as well as OSHA, emergency showers are made of either stainless steel or high impact plastic. Manufacturers are also providing customized material according to end-user application.

As industrial infrastructure has transformed, manufacturers have introduced portable emergency showers for locations where plumbed water is unavailable. This is an important introduction that accommodates the needs of changing workplace hazards.

Another important feature is a temperature controller that is monitored by thermo sensors, that maintains safe water temperatures suitable for different climatic conditions, especially extremely cold or hot locations.

Additional features include sensors with alarms, pH balancer units, and pictorial emergency signs. Although, as per the OSHA standards, emergency shower systems should be open and easily accessible, manufacturers have introduced designs of cabins and curtains in emergency shower systems.

The shower accessories segment is one of the important segments that includes all the assembly parts required for proper installation. Along with installation, this segment is also important for the repair and maintenance of emergency showers.

The maintenance-free emergency shower system is a new entrant in the market, which has additional features such as waterproof insulation, frost protection, and easy and rapid installation.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution – A Potential Market Challenge

The world is currently undergoing the fourth industrial revolution – Industry 4.0. This revolution is driven by factors such as smart manufacturing, robotics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The automation and robotics trend has enhanced the efficiency as well as quality of manufacturing output by manifold. However, machine learning and automation pose a threat of replacing human workers. As robots can work even in an extreme environment which is unsafe for humans, Industry 4.0 can significantly decline the workforce. This can, in turn, influence the need for safety measures such as emergency showers at manufacturing industries.

