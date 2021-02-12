Coronavirus (COVID-19) : Derinding Machines Market News, Analysis and Current and Forecast Demand

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Derinding machines are becoming prevalent in food processing industry for processing of meat, beef, and pork by means of a toothed roller and a sharp blade. Inclusion of working area and free work table enables efficient handling of products during operation, while optimum working of derinding machines is assured with the attachment of spring force adjustments on top-feed. Furthermore, since the electrical, air and drive systems are accessible, maintenance of derinding machines is easy, and this is expected to positively impact the growth of the derinding machines.

Manufacturers are providing easy-to-open conveyor belts for thorough washing and decontamination of derinding machines. Market players are utilizing pulleys and Kevlar drive belts to dismiss high maintenance expenses regarding sprockets and chains. For personnel safety, mature enterprises are introducing patented wireless safety technology – CLO and WLO systems.

Further, derinding machine manufacturers are offering multiple cutting blades for vertical and horizontal cuts in order to sync with the changing requirements of end users. Manufacturers are banking on low-frequency cutting blades for accurate cutting of meat, and reduced residual waste. In addition, they are incorporating side press for precise and uniform processing of meat products, and this is emerging as a popular trend in the derinding machines market.

Recent developments in the derinding machines market are majorly attributed to the positive growth parameters of the meat processing industry. Increased per capita income and inclination towards animal protein is boosting demand for processed meat in developing regions. This is fueling the adoption of state-of-the-art meat processing technologies and equipment, thereby demand for deriding machines across the world.

Derinding machine manufacturers are concentrating on improving productivity and efficiency of derinding machines with the help of cutting-edge technologies. By introducing technologically advanced features of derinding machines that can improve profitability of meat processing businesses, manufacturers in the derinding machines market are achieving an upsurge in sales.

Robotics and automation are among the most popular trends in the manufacturing of derinding machines. Manufacturers in the derinding machines market are investing heavily in R&D to develop next-generation automation technologies to introduce unique features of derinding machines, such as traceability and trackability.

Furthermore, reducing downtime and maintenance of machines remains among the major factors of focus for derinding machine manufacturers, which is further boosting adoption of the newest technologies among players in the derinding machines market. Leading manufacturers in the derinding machines market are adopting strategies to provide highly skilled after-sales services to attract a larger consumer base, and ultimately gain a competitive edge in the derinding machines market in the upcoming years.

Increased Meat Demand and Hence Production Across Developed and Emerging Economies to Present Lucrative Growth Options for Derinding Machines Market

Commercial meat processing has witnessed a steady growth owing to increased preference for protein rich food products across regions such as Japan, UAE, Iraq, Cuba and United States and other emerging economies. For instance, demand for pork in China hit its peak in 2017. The country reflected the highest consumption of meat than any other region. In 2017, about 74 million tons of pork and poultry consumption was witnessed in China. Additionally, in the developed world, especially in Japan, Europe, and the United States, “super-demand” cycle for meat is being observed currently. Japan’s meat consumption is expected to grow at a significant rate in 2018. According to the USDA (U.S Department of Agriculture) analysis, Japan recorded increased imports of pork (nearly 8 percent) in 2017. Moreover, Europe being the primary exporter of pork, accounted for 36 percent share in the Japanese market in 2017. USDA revealed that players involved in the meat processing in Europe have gained higher traction from Japan as well as China, which has in turn provided potential growth opportunities for key stakeholders involved in the manufacturing of derinding machines. Overall, the adoption of derinding machines is anticipated to witness steady growth owing to increased meat production and consumption, ultimately aiding the growth of the global derinding machines market.

Robotics and Meat Processing – Trend Complementing Growth in Adoption of Derinding Machines

Outcome of high end automation and robotics has resulted in increased profitability in meat processing operations. Companies involved in meat processing business as well as independent manufacturers of processed meat are opting for automation and robotic intelligence in order to avoid production stagnancy owing to workforce retirement and fatigue. For instance, productivity of meat processors can be considerably enhanced using a three dimensional X-ray sensors that can examine bone structures as well as determine bone locations thus notifying the cutting tools. In addition, robotic cutters can be programmed analogously that can provide higher degree of meat production with negligible or zero processing/skinning errors. Robotic intervention in meat processing can complement large scale cutting operations significantly improving the production as compared to conventional vision processing systems. Consequently, incorporation of robotics in derinding machines is expected to spur their adoption in the meat processing industry thus providing a push to the growth of the global derinding machines market.

