Coronavirus (COVID-19) : Cannabidiol Market News, Analysis and Current and Forecast Demand

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Cannabidiol (CBD), a phytocannabinoid, is carving its space in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector as an essential ingredient in health and wellness products that are used for curing minor aches and pains. Cannabidiol-infused products, including body oil, relieve joint aches and induce consumers with a general sense of well-being.

In addition, cannabidiol reverses hemorrhoids, avoids menstrual cramps, and lowers psychotic events of schizophrenia. Leading players in the Cannabidiol market are promoting it as a ‘no-side effect’ ingredient in pharmaceutical drugs, which makes it a viable alternative to THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). While THC shows its effect in the central nervous system (CNS), cannabidiol does the same in the immune system. Nevertheless, Cannabidiol and THC, after combining in equal ratios, complement each other’s positive impacts – the “entourage” effect, which can influence emerging trends in the cannabidiol market in the coming years.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=735

Apart from pharmaceuticals, Cannabidiol is steadily finding its way in eateries and breweries as well as an ingredient in mocktails, sodas, and others, owing to its anti-anxiety impact. However, government bodies across the world are imposing restrictions on the addition of cannabidiol in food items, and beverages amid anecdotal clinical evidence, despite the industrial hemp having received a green signal, leaving consumers bewildered about the effects of Cannabidiol. Furthermore, legal agencies are confiscating consumables offered by restaurant owners, and food manufacturers, which may impact the growth of the cannabidiol market in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a lot of disruptions in the supply and manufacturing in the global food and beverage segment. This has created a lot of uncertainties in multiple different aspects. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

With the World Health Organization’s REPLACE initiative that aims to expunge trans fats from the global food chain by 2023, manufacturers have already started producing trans-fat-free food products; however, the main challenge is bringing F&B companies across the world up to speed with this initiative.

In 2021, health and wellness will be focused on maintaining a healthy body and mind by staying physically fit, eating a better diet and taking measures to improve emotional health. A new consideration for the food and beverage industry will be the need for safety, which will affect both how and where consumers shop.

Consumers will also be more cost-conscious because of economic uncertainty which will drive demand for value. However, there will still be space for premium products that provide exciting experiences to fill the void of other forms of entertainment that consumers are missing because of the pandemic, such as travel and eating at restaurants.

The cannabidiol marketplace is likely to witness significant R&D investment in the pharmaceutical industry as a broad-spectrum pharmaceutical therapeutics. Multiple scientific studies have shown promising results of cannabidiol for its potential in the treatment of a number of diseases. Following which the cannabidiol market is marked by a considerable cannabidiol therapeutics getting FDA approval or moving ahead in the human clinical trials. For instance, INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. announced in March 2018, the initiation of Phase III clinical trial of cannabidiol oral solution for the treatment of a rare type of pediatric epilepsy, infantile spasms. GW Pharmaceutical plc and Greenwich Biosciences, GW’s subsidiary announced FDA’s approval of EPIDIOLEX® cannabidiol oral solution in June 2018 and from November 2018, the plant-derived cannabidiol is available by prescription in the U.S.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=735

Approval of EPIDIOLEX® cannabidiol has become a landmark announcement as it is FDA’s very first approval of the drug derived from cannabis sativa plant and also validated some of the therapeutic benefits of cannabidiol. Further, the approval is expected to impact significant economic, political and legislative shifts across the global cannabinoid marketplace. Also, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is also expected to reschedule and change the classification of cannabidiol compound in the near future.

Increasing CBD Sales: Regulatory Changes Regarding Industrial Hemp to Reduce THC Content & Cost of CBD

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-intoxicating and non-psychotropic cannabinoid, which not only imparts myriad beneficial health effects, but also is deprived of relevant side effects. CBD is industrial hemp’s primary cannabinoid, present in concentrations between the range 0.5% and 4%. Major stakeholders in the hemp industry have been focusing on continued growth, in tandem with progress being made in legislature and product development.

The Industrial Hemp Regulations (IHR) address specific topics apropos of the production, processing, control, and export measures within various stages of the industry. Current IHR require two conformances namely, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) testing of every field, except cultivars depicting low THC in provided province, and THC sampling & testing in production process concerning food derivatives. These process are expensive and entail the need for significant administrative investments by health regulatory bodies.

Recognizing the concern, the Canadian Hemp Trade Alliance (CHTA) proposed an efficient infield science-based alternative for generating reliable results. The proposal involves elimination of THC testing with respect to food derivatives. The alterations suggested are expected to aid achieving the objective of reducing THC content in crops with relatively less investment. Such regulatory changes are further expected to facilitate harvest, processing, and sales of non-psychoactive cannabinoids such as CBD from industrial hemp.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=735

Improving Accessibility to CBD-based Therapies: WHO Report aids Alleviation of Restrictions on Cannabidiol

Cannabis comprises over 100 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids, with the most common among them being CBD and THC. The WHO’s Expert Committee on Drug Dependence (ECDD) published a report in 2017, which acknowledges clinical employment of CBD to be the most advanced treatment of epilepsy.

CBD is perceived to have significant therapeutic value for seizures on account of epilepsy and relevant conditions. In addition, clinical trials conducted on CBD have depicted its efficacy in treatment of various forms of epilepsy. The report further acknowledged existence of primary evidence underpinning utilization of CBD in treatment and management of various other diseases that include Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and Huntington’s disease.

ECDD’s conclusion states that current state of research with regard to scheduling of CBD is not justified, and it could impact accessibility for medical and scientific research. ECDD’s impending final recommendations, to be published soon, will reaffirm or reinforce these conclusions, in order to alleviate legitimate basis for Secretary of Department of Health in maintaining present restrictions on CBD. This will not only relieve burden from companies developing medicinal products, but also improve access for consumers to effective and novel therapies.

Cannabidiol Market: Surging Penetration in Health Food Products

Rich in alpha-linoleic, linoleic, and antioxidants, CBD oil illustrates optimal ratio of Omega-6 and Omega-3 fatty acids. Numerous studies underpin the fact that properties of CBD assist management of depression & anxiety, pain, seizures, and insomnia. As researchers continue to analyze this increasingly popular cannabinoid, consumers across the globe are becoming more aware of the therapeutic qualities associated with CBD.

Based on preferences, circumstances, and conditions of an individual, there are various ways in which CBD can be consumed, with some of the valid options being vaping CBD oil, applying CBD ointment topically, and swallowing CBD capsules. Currently, more and more individuals are seeking incorporation of CBD into their lifestyle through infusion into their meals.

CBD-infused food products are gaining high momentum in the market, abreast growing consumer demand for healthy food options. In response to growing demand, companies are concentrating on production of healthy foods for meeting requirements of consumers seeking healthy replacements for traditional CBD-infused foods. Some of the common examples of such healthy alternatives include essential oil blends, flavored tinctures, and edibles such as coffee and candy.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates