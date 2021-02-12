Fractional Flow Reserve Market Worth $1,081.8 million – Industry Segments and Recent Developments

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Growth Boosting Factors: The FFR Market growth is largely driven by the increasing geriatric population and the subsequent growth in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cost-benefits of FFR, and the presence of a favorable reimbursement scenario. Emerging economies are expected to present market players with a wide range of opportunities.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Fractional Flow Reserve Market is projected to reach USD 1,081.8 million by 2024 from USD 516 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

In March 2019, the US FDA approved Abbott’s Resting Full-cycle Ratio (RFR) intravascular diagnostic test, a new type of fractional flow reserve (FFR)

In January 2019, Opsens received CE mark certification for its diastolic pressure algorithm (“dPR”) Proprietary Resting Index.

In March 2018, HeartFlow Inc. entered into a collaborative research agreement with the Imperial College London to work on joint projects in the areas of medical imaging and deep learning.

In July 2017, Siemens Healthineers and HeartFlow Inc., collaborated to develop integrated, non-invasive care solutions for the improved management of coronary artery disease; the collaboration’s joint solution pairs CT scanners from Siemens Healthineers with the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis.

Based on technology,

The fractional flow reserve market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive monitoring. The invasive monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and will continue to do so during the forecast period. Invasive FFR monitoring is considered the gold standard for determining the hemodynamic impact of coronary lesions. This technology utilizes pressure guidewires and monitoring systems for the measurement of fractional flow reserve. The pressure guidewire measures the flow and pressure of the blood before and after the blockage to produce a ratio.

Based on application,

The fractional flow reserve market is segmented into single-vessel diseases and multi-vessel diseases. In 2018, the single-vessel disease segment accounted for the larger share of the FFR Market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of single-vessel coronary artery disease.

Growth Opportunity: Growth potential in emerging economies;

Emerging countries such as India and China are expected to offer potential growth opportunities for players operating in the FFR Market. More than half of the world’s population resides in India and China, owing to which, these countries are home to a large target patient base. Rapid economic growth and increasing disposable incomes in emerging markets are encouraging patients in these countries to spend on quality healthcare services, thereby helping players in the fractional flow reserve market to expand their presence in these emerging markets. Furthermore, regulatory policies in Asia are considered to be more adaptive and business-friendly due to the presence of less-stringent regulations and data requirements.

Geographical Scenario:

North America dominated the fractional flow reserve market in 2018. The large share of the North American market can primarily be attributed to the high healthcare spending in the region, rising prevalence of CVD and lifestyle diseases, growth in the geriatric population, large number of ongoing research activities and product launches, availability of reimbursements, and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems.

Global Leaders:

The key players in the fractional flow reserve market are Abbott (US), Boston Scientific (US), ACIST Medical Systems (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Opsens, Inc. (Canada), HeartFlow, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands), CathWorks (Israel), and Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV (Netherlands).