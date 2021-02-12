Personal Protective Gloves Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

– Global Personal Protective Gloves Market is anticipated to reach USD 15.78 billion by 2024. Personal Protective Gloves are also known as “Personal Protective Equipment” or “Work gloves”. The factors that propel the growth of the personal protective gloves industry include increasing number of arm injuries, hand cuts, and abrasions in the workshop are anticipated to drive market demand in the forecast period.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including concern toward green product growth. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Personal Protective Gloves Market may be explored by product type, application, raw material, and geography. The market may be explored by product type as Disposable and Durable. The “Durable gloves” segment led the Personal Protective Gloves industry in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 owing to growing concern toward work-related damages coupled with the surging necessity for chemically and durable strong defensive wear throughout high risk activities in numerous industries such as metal forming, oil & gas, construction, and manufacturing is expected to steer product demand over the forthcoming period.

The key applications that could be explored in the Personal Protective Gloves Market include Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Construction, Manufacturing, and Medical & Healthcare, and others. The “Manufacturing” segment led the market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 due to numerous primary and additional procedures involved in manufacturing business such as grinding, welding and torch cutting may cause damages to employees, and rising concern toward employee security is anticipated to propel gloves demand over the forecast period.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the personal protective gloves industry comprise Alpha Pro Tech, 3M Company, Honeywell, Kimberley Clark, MSA, Superior Glove Works, Delta Plus, Uvex, Hartalega, Midas Safety, Kossan Rubber, and Top Glove. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Global Personal Protective Gloves Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Australia

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Africa

Central & South America

Brazil

