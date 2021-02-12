Soda Ash Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2021-2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Soda Ash Market is expected to reach USD 25.37 billion by 2024. Soda Ash is also termed as sodium carbonate (Na2CO3), soda crystals, or washing soda. It is an alkali chemical polished from the naturally occurring sodium carbonate-bearing brines or mineral trona. It is mainly used as a commercial neutralizing agent. It is anhydrous, white, granular or powdered material exclusively used in manufacturing of detergent chemicals, glass, and others. The Soda Ash Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Growing demand for synthetic and natural products from manufacturers, increasing demand for detergent and soap industry in developing countries, development of chemical industry in developing countries, and high demand from construction & building and automotive industries are documented as major factors of Soda Ash Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, its impact on environment and presence of alternatives like sodium silicate and caustic soda may restrain overall market in the coming years. Soda Ash Market is segmented based on manufacturing method, grade, application, and region.

Global Soda Ash Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Glass

Chemicals

Soaps & detergents

Metallurgy

Water treatment

Pulp & paper

Other

The key players of Soda Ash industry are Solvay SA, Tata Chemicals Limited, Oriental Chemical Industries, DCW Limited, and FMC Corporation. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of Soda Ash and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be growing industries in developing countries like Taiwan, China, and India and rising production capacity in China. China is a major consumer of Soda Ash in this region.

Instead, North America is also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. However, it is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise low cost of natural product. The United States is a major consumer of Soda Ash in this region.

