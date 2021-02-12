Amino Acid Chelates Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast

Amino Acid Chelates Market: Overview

With the increasing demand for amino acid chelates in nutritional products, there is also a rise in traction of chelated minerals in dietary supplements for human nutrition attributable to increased health awareness. Most manufacturers advocate amino acid chelates as being safer for the body to use than non-chelated minerals. Owing to increased demand for amino acid chelates, the market is expected to observe growth over the forecast period. The growth of these end-use industries over the forecast period is expected to propel demand for amino acid chelates.

The global amino acid chelates market is expected to expand at a significant rate due to increased awareness about calorie restriction and weight loss. In addition, increasing the value of chelated materials among consumers in emerging markets, including India and China, is expected to boost the demand within the forecast period due to the introduction of new marketing strategies

Amino Acid Chelates Market: Dynamics

The amino acid chelates industry is driven by the hectic work schedules among the working people coupled with dietary interval fluctuations. These causes also facilitate the worldwide sales of dietary and nutritional supplements laced with amino acid chelates in the form of powder, liquids, and capsules.

Increasing value of microencapsulation in the pharmaceutical industry to ensure color characteristics and the consistency of finished ingredients would likely push manufacturers of amino acid chelates to use capsule dosage forms over the forecast period. It is expected that that understanding of calorie reduction and weight loss in major markets, including the U.S., China and Italy, will encourage the application of the health and wellness segment which, in effect, will have a substantial impact on the amino acid chelates industry.

Amino Acid Chelates Market: Segmentation

The amino acid chelates market can be segmented on the basis of form, type, application and region

On the basis of form, the amino acid chelates market can be segmented into: Powder Liquid

On the basis of type, the amino acid chelates market can be segmented into: Calcium Amino Acid Chelates Copper Amino Acid Chelates Iron Amino Acid Chelates Magnesium Amino Acid Chelates Manganese Amino Acid Chelates Zinc Amino Acid Chelates Others

On the basis of application, the amino acid chelates market can be segmented into: Supplements & Nutraceuticals Agricultural Applications Others

On the basis of region, the amino acid chelates market can be segmented into: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA

Amino Acid Chelates Market: Regional Overview

North America emerged as the largest amino acid chelates market. On a macro level, growing awareness of nutritional enrichment in the area is expected in the coming years to fuel demand for the drug. In addition, growing demand for sport as an academic curriculum component in education systems in major markets like the U.S., Russia, China and Japan is expected to promote the application of amino acid chelates to children in the coming years. Asia Pacific will emerge as a major contributor to the global amino acid chelates market. Major players worldwide are focused on establishing their base in this region. Furthermore, policy funding for developing agricultural technology in Thailand, China, and India is anticipated to contribute to the potential growth of the global amino acid chelates market.

Amino Acid Chelates Market: Key Players

The global amino acid chelates market is fragmented in nature with the presence of key manufacturers such as Titan Biotech Ltd, Peptech Bioscience Ltd, Ava Chemicals, Chaitanya Biologicals Private Limited, Prathisha Industries, Albion Minerals and others. Industries are on the move to enter new high growth potential markets. Major players are involved in research and development to improve their product specifications, which is also a key market development factor for amino acid chelates.

Amino Acid Chelates Market: Effects from the Covid-19 Outbreak

The overall demand for amino acid chelates during the Covid-19 pandemic have been high. Most of those at the highest risk during the COVID-19 pandemic are also higher-risk groups with micronutrient shortages and lower overall nutrition. For those at highest risk, correction of micronutrient deficiencies with the help of amino acid chelates for developed COVID-19 infection may help to improve immune response to infection.

