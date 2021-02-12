Mirepoix Market Latest Industry Scenario, Trends, Restrain & Future Forecast

Mirepoix has attracted significant demand over the last decade. The veganism movement observed across several countries is one of the key factors attributing to this increase. Mutating consumer sentiment regarding frozen foods has led to the shifting of end-user industry preferences in the market. Scaling up production of end-user industries has augmented the demand for mirepoix in recent years. On the backdrop of rising demand for packaged products, adoption of frozen food, and increasing consumer awareness, the market for Mirepoix is expected to show conspicuous growth during the forecast period.

Mirepoix Market: Regional Overview

Europe has been the vanguard of Mirepoix market with France being its niche. Coming from French cuisine this culinary has several names from different countries. Germans have suppengun, Italy has soffrito and wloszczyzna in Poland. Common in countries like United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy, the veganism movement has spread to the West as well. Demand for plant-based foods in North America and South America is expected to be one of the amplifying factors for the growth of Mirepoix during the coming years. Growth in demand of mirepoix in European countries, the United States, Australia, and other similar maturing economies is expected to be noticeably high with developing countries like India, China, and Vietnam reporting a positive outlook for the market

Mirepoix Market: Segmentation

The mirepoix market can be segmented based on form, type, and sales channel.

On the basis of form, the mirepoix market can be segmented into: Frozen Fresh

On the basis of type, the mirepoix market can be segmented into: Onion Mirepoix Garlic Mirepoix Others

On the basis of sales channel, the mirepoix market can be segmented into: Modern Retail Online Retail Others

Mirepoix Market: Dynamics

Demand for products like plant-based food alternatives has been one of the prominent factors complementing to the growth of mirepoix. With proven benefits of mirepoix to boost the immune system, promoting eye health and anti-inflammatory properties, owing to ingredients with plant-based substitutes like carrot and celery, the demand will further intensify. The increasing demand for plant-based products is expected to supplement the demand for mirepoix during the upcoming decade.

Mirepoix Market: Key Players

Pictsweet Farms, Birds Eye, and The Kroger Co are some of the prominent companies working in the ready to cook packaged mirepoix market. Top players in the market have been concentrating on increasing their production capacities. Some companies have invested in research and development of new product lines with specific applications. For example, observing the consumer inclination towards frozen variants, Birds Eye in 2020, has been expanding its reach in this category. Similar investments in the market for research and development of new products and subsequent product launches are expected to benefit the growth of the market.

Mirepoix market is partially fragmented with top companies accounting for more than half of the revenue for the product. The market has multiple domestic and regional level players but is expected to move towards consolidation of the market.

Mirepoix Market: Effects from the Covid-19 Outbreak

The overall demand for frozen products, in general, has increased over the lockdown. The high amount of stockpiling by consumers and spike in demand for food products has led to the depletion of the distributor level inventories. This further led to increased storage of frozen foods for future usages, and in turn, increased the demand for mirepoix. While increase in trade restrictions and depletion of end-use level inventories slightly dampened the growth during the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, the market has shown moderate growth during the COVID-19 crisis. COVID-19 crisis is expected to intensify the demand for mirepoix products and is expected to supplement the growth and adoption of mirepoix and its similar products in long term.

Owing to the pandemic, the demand for packaged frozen foods has significantly increased with reports from several top players in the segment showing double-digit growths and sales clocking more than normal groceries in Europe. As frozen foods like mirepoix is ready to use product, consumers finds it convenient in using them. This is further expected to increase with the rise in health awareness among consumers.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the mirepoix market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the mirepoix market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as form, type, and sales channel.

The mirepoix market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments of the mirepoix Market Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends / Issues / Challenges Competition & Companies Involved Value Chain of the mirepoix Market

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S, Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Rest of Europe) South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia) East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea) Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) Middle East (GCC Countries, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Rest of Middle East) Africa (Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, Rest of Africa)

The Mirepoix market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and competitive assessment industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for the Mirepoix market provides an in-depth analysis of the parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of the Mirepoix market. Changing market dynamics in the Mirepoix market. In-depth Mirepoix market segmentation. Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value. Recent industry trends and developments in the Mirepoix market. Competitive landscape. Strategies of key players and products offered. Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth for the Mirepoix market. A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

