Harvesting Robots are Projected to have the Fastest Growth in Smart Harvest Market

The smart harvest market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.81% during the forecast period. The growth of the smart harvest market is driven by factors such as growing farm labor issues due to higher costs and cost efficency benefits offered by smart harvest.

Download PDF Brochure

The harvesting robots market is segmented on the basis of crop type into vegetables and fruits. Manufacturers are developing and testing various harvesting robot technologies for commercial deployment during the forecast period. The current generation of smart harvest technologies is capable of harvesting a variety of fruits including apples, strawberries, and citrus fruits (lemons and oranges). The use of smart harvest systems expands the possibilities of integrating yield monitoring sensors and ripening controllers across a wide variety of fruits.

Harvesting robots are projected to have the fastest growth among hardware in the smart harvest market during the forecast period. Harvesting is one of the important phases of farming and requires great amount of bending and lifting through manual labor. Additionally, labor shortage affects the overall yield output. To cater to this issue, manufacturers have introduced autonomous harvesting robots that harvests fruits and vegetables with little or no human intervention.

Although majority of the manufacturers have harvesting robots in the testing phase and are designed to harvest limited fruits and vegetables, however, these smart harvest robots are expected to launch in the market for sales during the forecast period, with enhanced functionalities. With increasing labor shortage and need to reduce labor costs, the demand for smart harvesting robots is projected to be high and witness highest growth during the forecast period.

Make an Inquiry

Key players in the smart harvest market include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Deere & Company (US), Smart Harvest Ltd. (UK), Dogtooth Technologies (UK), Harvest Automation (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Root AI (US), Abundant Robotics (US), Iron Ox (US), Agrobot (Spain), Energid Technologies Corp. (US), FFRobotics (Israel), Vision Robotics Corp. (US), Metomotion (Israel), AVL Motion (Netherlands), and Harvest Croo (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441