Floral Water Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast

Over the past couple of decades, the natural cosmetic market have been surging at a significant rate in terms of value sales which is attributable to consumers’ preference for natural ingredients in their cosmetic products. People prefer natural and herbal products, which are more beneficial and have comparatively few side effects, rather than the chemical ones.

Floral water is a good alternative for the products having the similar value. Due to a varied range of benefits associated with the consumption of floral water, the products has wide range of large scale applications in various industries, such as food, cosmetic, pharmaceutical and personal care. Though in the initial phase, the volume sales for floral water market witnessed a dip however in the recent years, the consumption for floral water has been on rise due to increasing awareness on health benefits associated with the consumption of the product. Hence over the forecast period, the floral water market is expected to grow with same consistency.

Growing Demand for Floral Water in Cosmetic, Beauty and Food Industries

In the last few decades, there has been rise in concern over skin care due to consumer exposure towards scorching sunrays or the UV rays. Several key cosmetic manufacturers are using natural alternatives in their marquee products to cater the demand of their target customers. Floral water has been one such product, the cosmetic manufacturers are considering to use. Floral water has various medical properties; it acts as an antiseptic and disinfectant. Floral water is extensively used for the tightening of the acne prone skin, smoothening and moisturizing of the dry skin. The floral water contain antioxidants that are useful to prevent the aging of the skin. Floral water is also used in various Indian and North African cuisines for aroma. Other beauty products that are chemically produced are costly as compared to the floral water, which is easy to extract and hence it is a cheap solution to most of the skin-related problems. Growing consumption of packaged drinks and personal care products are the major driving factors for the growth of the global floral market.

Global Floral Water: Market Segmentation

On the basis of the purification process, the global floral water market has been segmented as-

Steam distillation

Hydro distillation

On the basis of source, the global floral water market has been segmented as-

Rose

Lavender

Rosemary

Chamomile

Others

On the basis of end use, the global floral water market has been segmented as-

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care products

Food Processing

Other Industrial Applications

Global Floral Water: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the market for floral water are Jean Gazignaire S.A.S, Graeen Ltd, Sohary Trading Sarl, Sevessence, Vesselino Ltd, Venkatramna Industries, Laboratories Tridyn, Norfolk Essential Oils, Beach Stone Enterprises, Neo Essential Oil, etc.

