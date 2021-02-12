Wild Yam Powder Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2021-2030

Wild Yam Powder Market Overview

Wild yam powder market is expected to experience mounting demand as a result of advancing pharmaceutical industry. Numerous health benefits of wild yam powder including influence on hormones balance which is benefiting conditions like vaginal dryness, low libido, premenstrual syndrome, osteoporosis, hot flashes and menstrual cramps in young women.

Wild yam is grown with nearly 600 species globally, some species are growth with respect to application specific and are taken care of plantation accordingly. For instance, wild yam used as source of diosgenin for research laboratories for use of manufacturing steroids requires special care to be taken while growing.

Out of nearly 600 species only 12 wild yam species are considered for consumption in various form. Wild yam is also known as “Colic Root” as it is vine native to North America’s villosa species. Root of wild yam plants are used for extraction of wild yam powder. Usage of these powder at time of pregnancy is strictly prohibited

Furthermore, cream made out of wild yam powder finds its usage in pharmaceutical industry, backed by its usage in estrogen replacement therapy for symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweet.

In addition to health benefits wild yam powder are also considered as best choice for skin health. Wild yam powder which is extracted from wild yam’s root are used in anti-aging creams as result of its capability of creating favorable conditions for growth of new skin cells. However, choosing of proper wild yam powder with composition is dependent on type of application.

External climatic conditions such as temperature and moisture content are also considered as an important factors which are having significant impact on characteristics of wild yam powder with respect to application. Aforementioned factors to facilitate numerous growth opportunities for wild yam powder market over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Global Wild Yam Powder Market is Experiencing Downturn in Demand as COVID-19 Outbreak

nCoV has not only shattered the movement of the people but also the production and trade of the major products in the market. Halted production activity has resulted in eroding demand for wild yam powder during these pandemic. For the market to resurrect to its original form, production and planting activities should restart at force which is possible post 4th quarter of FY2020.

Wild Yam Powder Market Segmentation

Global wild yam powder market is bifurcated into three major categories: type, application and region.

On the basis of type, the global market for wild yam powder is divided into: 6%-90% Diosgenin Above 90% Diosgenin

On the basis of application, the global market for wild yam powder is categorized as: Food Health Supplements Pharmaceutical Cosmetics Other

Wild Yam Powder Market: Regional Outlook

North America region dominates the production of wild yam extract adhesive followed by Asia Pacific based market. U.S. and China are considered as leading manufacturer, backed by its increasing advanced agricultural and technological advancement in extraction activity in these region.

Furthermore, mounting food & beverages industry in developing economies like India is creating numerous growth opportunities for wild yam powder in regional market. However, with increasing number of old age population in Europe based region wild yam powder market with respect to cosmetic application especially for anti-aging creams to gain traction during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Wild Yam Powder Market Competitive Landscape

Prominent global players of wild yam powder market includes BDS Natural Products, Herbal Advantage, Inc, Xi’an Rainbow Biotech Co. Ltd, Novoherb Technologies, Xtend-Life, Saipro Biotech Private Limited, Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients, Del Monte Foods, Inc, McCall Farms, A M Nutratech Private Limited and Frontier Co-op. among others.

Wild yam powder market global players are collaborating with regional players to ensure their global presence and reach till their targeted audience. In addition to collaboration with regional players key players are also focusing on product innovation to meet mounting demand for wild yam powder for end-use based application. Wild yam powder companies are also collaborating with wild yam production firms to ensure higher margin of profitability in value chain.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the wild yam powder market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. This wild yam powder market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as type, application and region.

The global wild yam powder market report covers exhaustive analysis On: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

The global wild yam powder market Regional Analysis Includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, RoE) East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea) South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, ANZ, Rest of Oceania) MEA (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The wild yam powder market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The global wild yam powder market report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The global wild yam powder market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global wild yam powder market report highlights: A Detailed overview of the parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

