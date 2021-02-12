Concussion Helmets Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing prevalence of concussion-related injuries has led to triggering awareness among end-users about the risks of serious head or traumatic brain injuries caused due to concussions. Thereby, growing needs for improving the concussion helmet efficacies against concussions has drawn manufacturers’ attention, which is fueling innovations in the concussion helmets market.

The global market for concussion helmets has been undergoing technological transformations as sport-related concussion injuries has become a grave concern for end-users. Manufacturers are also focusing on conducting more research into the pathophysiology of concussion-related brain injuries to design concussion helmets to provide more protection and reduce head-injury risks to a greater extent.

Leading Manufacturers Introduce Tech-based Designs of Concussion Helmets

While well-fitting and well-designed concussion helmets are witnessing high demand, manufacturers in the concussion helmets are introducing high-tech features to offer more protection to consumers and improve their sales prospects. Increasing focus on providing absolute protection against concussion injuries is bolstering adoption of next-generation technologies to introduce innovative features of concussion helmets that are far more advanced than their conventional variants.

Top-tiered manufacturers of concussion helmets are investing heavily in R&D to deliver technologically advanced concussion helmets. In addition, collaborating with healthcare professionals and medical researchers is becoming another popular trend among concussion helmet market players for expanding their high-tech product portfolio.

Incorporation of advanced technologies and collaborations with neurosurgeons and healthcare researchers is expected to aid concussion helmet manufacturers to mesh features, such as functionality, protection, and form, of concussion helmets well. Thereby, this is likely to emerge as one of the most popular trends in the concussion helmets market.

High Risks of Football Concussions Improve Focus on Sports Concussion Management

In July 2017, a study was published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) and it found that among over 177 of 202 deceased former football players, were diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which is a brain disorder caused due to concussions. Many medical studies conducted by various research organizations find that children, teenagers, and young adults, who play football, are highly prone to the risks of concussion-related brain disorders such as CTE, Alzheimer’s diseases, and even mental disorders such as anxiety, depression, and personality changes.

Taking into consideration the grave concerns about growing prevalence of concussion-related diseases among football players, leading manufacturers in the concussion helmets market are modifying their manufacturing strategies. The demand for concussion helmets among football players has grown significantly with increasing awareness about the needs for protection against concussion among football players. Furthermore, leading football organizations are proactively taking actions to better their sports concussion management strategies, which may trigger concussion helmet sales among football players in coming years.

Intensifying Market Competition Bolsters Innovation

Increasing concerns about severe health impacts of concussion are triggering concussion helmet manufacturers to enhance their manufacturing technologies and improve the efficacy of their products. An upsurge in demand for next-generation concussion as well as the intense market competition is fueling innovation in the concussion helmets market. Leading market players are focusing on launching state-of-the-art concussion helmets by investing heavily in R&D. VICIS, Inc. – a Seattle-based concussion helmets startup – recently announced that it has secured the funding of US$ 285 million through Series B Financing. NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Rx3 Ventures are among the investors. With the fresh funding, the company launched its ZERO1 YOUTH Helmet that features a columnar layer and deformable outer shell to reduce the concussion impact due to various factors, including car bumper. VICIS, Inc. also collaborated with the U.S. Army to introduce a new range of concussion helmets specially designed for military applications. Trek and Bontrager – a leading bicycle company – recently introduced WaveCel – technology, which is an innovative helmet technology. The WaveCel technology involves the manufacturing of a concussion helmet that constitutes of a collapsible cellular material that lines the inside of it. The company also claims that the WaveCel technology improve the efficiency of concussion helmets up to 48x that the helmets manufactured using standard EPS foam.

Research organizations from across the world are also introducing innovative technologies of manufacturing concussion helmets that can further reduce the risks of concussion-related brain injuries. For instance, researchers from the University of Akron recently developed a new football helmet safety liner – Hedgemon – that has impressive shock absorbing qualities and can reduce the risks of concussion among football players.

North America to Become One of the Lucrative Markets for Concussion Helmets

While the global market for concussion helmets has been growing at a significant rate, a shift in focus of market players towards North American concussion helmets market has been observed in the past few years. A substantial rise in concussion helmets sales across the North American region with growing awareness among consumers and regulatory bodies is predicted.

Moreover, a mounting number of football players diagnosed with concussion-related head injuries in the U.S. is among the important factors to bolster demand for high-quality concussion helmets in North America. A research by University of Pittsburgh’s Brain Trauma Research Center finds that, in the U.S., over 300 thousand cases of sports-related concussion injuries are observed annually across the country.

The study also finds that around 34% young-adult football players in the U.S. experience a concussion at least once and more than 20% were found to have diagnosed with more than one concussion injuries each year. This signifies growing awareness about the risks of concussion injuries and potential for concussion helmets across the North American region.

