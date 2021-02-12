Rowing Oars Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Rowing Oars Market Overview

The rise in the number of people joining rowing clubs is expected to increase the demand for rowing oars globally. The rowing oars market contains sweep oars and scull oars. Consumers purchase rowing oars depending on the type of the races. Proper rowing oars have light, but strong blades that are easy to lift out of water during return stroke. Most of the rowing oars have a long thin body with a thick paddle-like molding at the end. More extensive, thicker sweep oars are used for coxless and coxed rowing events.

The rise in the participation of rowing sports is aiding in the expansion of the market. In Europe and APEJ, participation in the rowing events are rising at a significant rate as countries from these regions lead in the overall World Rowing Cup standings. Manufacturers of rowing oars across the globe have started marketing the product, which will eventually lead to an increase in the sales of rowing oars. The rowing oars market across the globe is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Rowing Oars Market Dynamics

Globalization is one of the primary factors driving the rowing oars market. Alternate factors driving the rowing oars market are various international and national games, tournaments conducted by different adventure sports clubs such as Redbull and Miami rowing club, among others. Olympics is an essential driving factor for the rowing oars market, with 547 athletes from 77 countries having participated in the rowing competitions during the event in 2016. As many as 150 countries have rowing federations across six continents, which proves the popularity of the sport in the world. In a bid to promote the sport, associations and sponsors have started expanding more watersports centers and clubs across the globe, especially, in countries with large populations, such as India and China. Thus, manufacturers of rowing oars around the globe are successfully capitalizing on these opportunities.

Factors restraining the growth of the rowing oars market include lack of awareness about rowing sport in the low economic regions due to improper distribution channel and lack of communication.

Global Rowing Oars Market Segmentation

Market is segmented on the basis of material type, length, blade (size & shape), shaft (construction and stiffness) and region.

On the basis of material type, rowing oars market can be segmented as: Carbon Wooden Fiberglass Aluminum Plastic

On the basis of length, rowing oars market can be segmented as: Sweep length varies from 360 cm to 380 cm Scull length varies from 275 to 295 cm

On the basis of blades, rowing oars market can be segmented as: Shapes Cleaver Macon Square Randall foil Sizes Medium sweep Large sweep Medium scull Large scull

On the basis of shaft, rowing oars market can be segmented as: Construction Stiffness

On the basis of region, rowing oars market can be segmented as: North America Latin America Europe CIS & Russia Japan Asia Pacific except Japan Middle East & Africa

Regional Overview North America and China are the largest manufacturers of rowing oars in the global market. USA, Australia and Europe have the maximum number of participants. Rowing oars manufacturers are mainly focusing on Asian countries and the Middle East for marketing their products and increasing the sales. Rowing oars market is currently experiencing the highest growth rate in the North American market and the region is simultaneously attaining a significant share in the market. It has been noticed that Europe and Asia Pacific are also displaying a considerable growth in the market.

Key Market Players

These companies are continuously introducing innovations in rowing oars market. Some of the manufacturers of rowing oars Dreissigacker Concept 2, Croker Oars, Durham Boat Company, Win-tech racing, Dreher Carbon oars, Canepa and Campi

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, function, and animal type.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies Involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) CIS and Russia Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

