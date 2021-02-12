Aquatic Fins Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2018 to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Aquatic Fins Market: Overview

In the last few years, water-based activities like swimming, scuba diving and snorkeling have gained a lot of traction. A person undertaking any of these activities must own and wear safety equipment including aquatic fins. As the name suggests, aquatic fins function in similar ways to that of fish’s fins, saving energy and making movement in water easier. However, aquatic fins are not compulsory for activities like swimming but for activities like scuba diving, these are a must. Aquatic fins are flexible and the webbed feet like structure provides additional thrust in water.

Aquatic Fins Market: Dynamics

Growing participation of people in recreational water sports continues to boost the sales of water sport equipment, such as aquatic fins. For instance, according to National Marine Manufacturer’s Association (NMMA), more than 140 million people in the United States participated in recreational water sporting activities in 2016. Growing interest in the water-based sport, especially amongst the millennial population, is the key factor for driving the sales of aquatic fins all around the world.

Presence of counterfeit products in the market have a deterring impact on the sales and demand for original quality products, impeding their future growth. Aquatic fins are no exception as counterfeit aquatic fins made of cheap and low-quality raw material are available in the market, which do not offer strength and comfort, thereby killing the purpose of owning the suit.

Aquatic Fins Market: Segmentation

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by product type, blade material, price range, sports type, demographics, sales channel and buyer type.

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by product type as: Mono fins Bifins Adjustable strap fins Full-foot fins Long-blade fins Others

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by blade material as: Plastic Fiberglass Carbon Fiber

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by price range as: Low Medium High

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by sports type as: Scuba Diving Swimming Snorkeling Body Surfing River Boarding others

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by demographics as: Men Women Kids (upto 11 years)

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by sales channel as: Sports Variety Stores Direct to Customer Channel Third Party Online Other Channels

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by buyer type as: Individual Promotional Institutional

Aquatic Fins Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global aquatic fins market has been designed for six regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), the Middle East & Africa and Japan. North America currently is the largest market for aquatic fins, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. According to OIA, the U.S.’s outdoor recreation industry was alone valued at more than US$ 800 billion in 2015. Considered as the birthplace of surfing, North America is expected to showcase immense opportunities for the water sports industry and associated equipment. The region encompasses Hawaii, home of surfing, which is an attractive destination for aspirants. Plenty of surf schools and camps available in the North America region have made it a prime destination for surf travelers. Europe stands just behind North America in aquatic fins market. Aquatic fins continue to witness momentous demand in Europe with the increasing participation of people in water sports contests. For instance, Quicksilver Europe carried out major professional contests, with an estimated consumer base of over 25 million.

Overall, the outlook for aquatic fins market is highly positive on a global level owing to the increasing popularity of recreational water sports and activities. However, North America and Europe will continue to dominate the aquatic fins market over the forecast period.

Aquatic Fins Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the Global Aquatic Fins Market are Speedo International Limited MARES Scubapro Dive Rite Aqua Lung International Atomic Aquatics Sherwood Scuba Cressi XS Scuba Other Key Players

Aquatic Fins Market: Competitive Analysis

Manufacturers of aquatic fins are motivated by the demand for easy-to-use and high-performance fins. Fins come with a variety of buckles and strap choices. Different blade shapes from rectangular, separate wings to whale tails are gaining popularity. Hand fins have been recently introduced in the market and are anticipated to have bright sales opportunity in the future. All key players in the market are working on technologies and designs to enhance the thrust and comfort of the aquatic fins.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, function, and animal type.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies Involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) CIS and Russia Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

